Llanafan Show returns for a day of family fun on Saturday, September 20

A poster for this year's Llanafan Show

Some of the prize winning produce at a previous show

Llanafan Show will be packed with family friendly activities as organisers hope for a dry, sunny day to draw the crowds

It will be held at Llanafan Farm by kind permission of Lyndon Jones and family on Saturday, September 20 – and promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family.

This much-loved village show is set to offer something for everyone.

Outside, there will be plenty of action with the ever-popular horse, sheep and dog classes, with hopes for a fine, dry day to showcase them at their best.

Meanwhile, the horticultural shed will be brimming with displays of cookery, craft, art, produce, garden produce and rural crafts – a true celebration of local talent and tradition.

For children, the free indoor play area makes a welcome return, offering a safe space for little ones to enjoy.

New for this year is a fun children’s dressing-up competition, which will take place in the shed from 5pm. Families can also take part in the popular Build-a-Scarecrow competition – simply bring your creations along between 10am and 12.15pm to be part of the fun.

This year’s show will be officially opened by Presidents Rhys and Heulwen Jones.

Rhys has called Llanafan Farm home since the age of five and has long been involved with the dog trials.

Heulwen has given many years of dedication as a steward in the shed, and the committee is delighted to recognise their contributions with this special honour.

A show spokesperson said: “Alongside the competitions and exhibits, there will be a wide variety of trade stands, plus food and drink available throughout the day and into the evening – the perfect chance for friends, neighbours and families to enjoy a long-awaited catch-up together.”

Admission is just £5 for adults and £1 for children under 16 – offering excellent value for a full day’s entertainment in the heart of the community.

The Llanafan Show committee warmly invites everyone to come along, support the show, and enjoy a day full of fun, competition and community spirit.

Show schedules are available in local shops, or by following Llanafan Show’s Facebook page, emailing llanafanshow@gmail.com or via online schedule https://anyflip.com/obkrx/pcbt/