The golden era of musical theatre is coming to a Llandrindod Wells stage

The stage is set for a dazzling evening of song and dance celebrating the golden era of musical theatre in Llandrindod Wells

Let's Go Fly a Kite - members of the Llandrindod Wells Theatre Group

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is sure to feature in the evening's entertainment

Me and My Girl will also be featured

Audiences will be taken on an energetic journey through timeless classics such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver, My Fair Lady, and Me and My Girl, among others

The cast of the musical evening

Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company Presents Step in Time - A Celebration of the Golden Era of Musical Theatre

The stage is set for a dazzling evening of song and dance celebrating the golden era of musical theatre in Llandrindod Wells.

This vibrant cabaret-style show will be performed under the canopy at The Chalybeate Tea Rooms, Rock Park, on Saturday, September 20 at 7pm.

Produced by Mandy Davies, who has led the successful Showstoppers and Showstopper Kidz for the past 25 years, she is joined by Choreographer Lianne Thomas, assisted by Jemma Thomas, long-time collaborators in the Showstoppers legacy.

Together, they’ve crafted spectacular routines that the cast has embraced with infectious enthusiasm.

Audiences will be taken on an energetic journey through timeless classics such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver, My Fair Lady, and Me and My Girl, among others.

Expect toe-tapping tunes, dazzling choreography, and a joyful celebration of musical theatre’s most iconic moments.

The evening will feature Musical Theatre Cocktails, a fully stocked bar, and a warm, cabaret-style atmosphere perfect for a late summer night out.

Importantly, 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Llandrindod Spa Town Trust, supporting vital renovations to the historic Victorian Pump Rooms—a cherished part of the town’s heritage.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of entertainment, community spirit, and theatrical magic!

Tickets available from Coversure Insurance, Chalybeate Tea Rooms and Lakeside Boathouse.