The film 'Salt Path' will be shown at a Kington cinema this month

A married couple receive a bad health diagnosis and become homeless due to insurmountable circumstances.

They decide to walk the South West Coast Path – the longest uninterrupted footpath in England – from Minehead to Poole along the Devon, Cornwall and Dorset coast.

It was shortlisted for the 2018 Wainwright Prize and the Costa Book Awards, and won the 2019 RSL Christopher Bland Prize.

The book was universally welcomed warmly by critics. A 2024 film adaptation of the same name has Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in the lead roles.

Some of the background events in the book were disputed in July 2025 in The Observer.

The 12A classified film will be screened at The Old Picture House in Kington on September 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590.