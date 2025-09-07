Mrs Lowry & Son will be on at The Old Picture House on Saturday, September 20 at 7.30pm.

Beloved British artist L.S. Lowry (Timothy Spall) lived all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth (Vanessa Redgrave).

Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth actively tried to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he was to her.

By turns hilarious, brutal and tender, and featuring yet another tremendous performance from Timothy Spall, this has an appealing old-school charm.

Often sad and unsettling, this is also livelier and less oppressive than it may sound thanks to the fine writing, deft direction, and the superb, if painful interplay between Redgrave and Spall.

The film runs for 91 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they are available by calling 07855 254590