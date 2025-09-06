The Llandrindod Wells Leg Club fundraising night featuring a live band and a DJ will be held at the Royal British Legion on Friday, September 19 from 7.30pm.

The New Deadly will be playing at the Royal British Legion on Friday, September 19 from 7.30pm. They are Wales’ premier tribute to the genre of new wave playing music such as Elvis Costello, The Jam, The Clash, The Cure, Dexy’s Talking Heads and Duran Duran etc.

There will also be TJ’s Lights and Lasers and the event is hosted by Llandrindod Leg Club

All money raised at the event will go the leg club to support the vital work they do in the community,

Tickets are £10 and they can be booked by contacting the legion on (01597) 822558 or by emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion or speak to a member of the District Nursing Team or one of the Leg Club volunteers.