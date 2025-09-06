Ian Marchant will present the talk at The Assembly Rooms at 3.3pm with doors open at 3pm

Good novels about popular music are vanishingly rare, and Ian Marchant had thought for years about how such a project might be approached.

The Breaking Wave, his first novel in 25 years, is set in his East Sussex hometown Newhaven, and in and around Bishop's Castle.

It features sex, drugs, village halls, love, death, dogs, breathing exercises, the 2024 Oscar ceremony, free jazz, thrash pop, Desert Island Discs, a detective mystery, a recreation of the 2007 Sheep Music car-parking fiasco, eighties flashbacks and a hall full of loonies going ape to 'There's a Guy Works Down The Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis.'

Ian will be reading and singing from the book, and talking about why plot and jeopardy have no place in a naturalistic novel.

There will be books and CD's to buy, so that attendees will be able to judge for themselves if he has in fact written 'The Great Rock and Roll Novel.'

This event is a fundraiser for Mid Border Arts.