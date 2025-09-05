Bolddog team Dan and Arran. Pic by Bolddog

A horse show winner from last year's Kington Show

One of the winners in last year's sheep show at Kington Show

One of the cutest sights at last year's show

Last year at Kington Show

There will be the usual horse, cattle and sheep classes alongside an action-packed programme of entertainment.

The show will be held on its usual site at The Ovals Farm, Kington HR5 3LN, close to the Welsh Border in the beautiful Herefordshire countryside.

After 150 years the show continues to be one of the most popular one day show in the county and this year will be no exception!

Excitement will be provided in the main ring by the Bolddog FMX motorbike riders and the Parachute Display team.

Both will be performing heart stopping aerial stunts and tricks during the afternoon.

The Wye Valley Axemen have members from Rhayader, Llanidloes and Newtown areas, with their ages varying from 16 to 60.

There will be on-going displays throughout the day demonstrating speed and skill against each other with a lively commentary. They will also be racing against the shearers - so look out for some real competition.

Parkour/Freerunning is all about getting from A to B in the fastest way possible demonstrating strength, precision and co-ordination as they flip and leap across any obstacles in their path.

The new portable display rig has been designed to ensure the shows are exciting and jaw dropping. The rig is 10m x 12m and is 4m high – really allowing the athletes to express themselves showing the finesse and power of the Parkour/Freerunning athletes. Expect to see some of the latest tricks – normally only seen on TV and the internet.

Visitors will be able to have a go on a 7.3 metre climbing wall. No previous experience necessary - just a will to succeed and a bit of courage!

This four person climbing wall is fitted with safety harnesses and all the help and advice needed will be provided by the friendly operators.

The main ring will also have the ever popular grand parade of livestock, the interhunt challenge and a magnificent procession of vintage vehicles.

Elsewhere on the showground there will be entertainment from the Ferret World Roadshow, the Bill Bailey Band, and much more!

In the evening, Radnor YFC will be hosting the ever popular after-show dance.

There will be over 150 trade stands, including a food and craft marquee, an open dog show, a fun dog show, horticultural classes, shearing and YFC competitions.

In addition, there will be plenty of opportunity to eat and drink during the day at the wide variety of catering stands and the licensed public bar.

The show will be open from 9am until 6pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, advance tickets are £12.50, and £7 for 10 to 17 year olds, with advance tickets £5, while under 10’s go free.

Dogs on leads are welcome and parking is free.

See www.kingtonshow.co.uk or call 01544 340598 for more information.