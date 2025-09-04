The tree has been looking a bit sorry for itself because all the dry and hot weather.

But at a recent town council meeting, the town clerk asked if the Christmas tree is still alive.

Councillor Gwyn Davies and Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller said; “It is a miracle but the tree is alive. The top is dead but that will be lopped off. But there is new growth on it now and we will be able to decorate it for Christmas this year.”

Meanwhile, the town council also confirmed that a Christmas light check will take place in the next few weeks with electrician Ashley working with the Christmas light committee to ensure all of the lights are checked and safe ready for this year’s festive light display.

Members noted the update.