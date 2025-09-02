Blaze Cyan's work such as this image of Croft Castle will be on display in Presteigne

Corner by Andrew Kenyon Wade

Flight patterns by Angela Soulier, who works in Kington

A hand woven shawl by Sue Wright of Woollen Tree will be on display

Malcolm Turner's work will be exhibited at Knighton

Herefordshire Art Week runs from Saturday, September 6 until Sunday, September 14 and organisers are encouraging everyone to go out, visit the artists, enrich your homes and lives with their varied art and craftworks.

Hundreds of artists across Herefordshire, Mid Wales and Shropshire are taking part and it’s a chance to meet them in their studios and buy direct from the creator.

During the nine days, visitors will be invited in to private studios, workshops and pop up shows in unexpected places and galleries every day from 11am until 5pm at least

Many artists only open their work spaces once a year, giving you a rare insight into their creative lives and their individual practice. Visitors can chat, just browse, buy, or commission direct and most offer free admission.

Since 2002 the county wide art trail has taken place, always starting on the first Saturday in September.

h.Art has become part of Herefordshire's rich cultural calendar, with a huge variety of art and art forms on show in Open Studios, Group Exhibitions and Gallery Events.

In Presteigne at The Gallery at 4 The High Street will exhibit a wide variety of work from artists based across Wales and beyond.

The collection is curated by printmaker and designer Richard Studer who is exhibiting his collection of wood engravings, Linocuts and Collographs,

His work also features on his own collection of textiles and cards. Richard has previously exhibited with The Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers, The Society of Wood Engravers and The Royal West of England Academy.

Richard's is joined by Blaze Cyan RE, SWE. Blazes work focusses on Trees and she is a member of the Arborealists

Knighton and the surrounding area will host a few exhibitions.

Stevie Walker Textiles at 4 Cae Clawdd, Ffrydd Road will have textiles, prints and jewellery, plus hand-dyed fabrics, fibres and threads on show

There will be a chance to watch short demonstrations of either machine embroidery, spinning, Dorset button making and hand embroidery techniques and refreshments will be available.

Angus Gilmour Studio at The Gables on Wylcwm Street, Knighton will be hosting the launch and inaugural exhibition of a new artist.

Old School Studio Artists will be at The Old School on West Street.

It is a large building with unusual architectural features and quirky artefacts.

They exhibit with resident studio artists and visiting artists showing new creations, work in progress and archived work. They are a child and dog friendly venue with a delicious pop up cafe at exhibition times throughout the year.

Artists Exhibiting at Old School Studio Artists include Isobel Craggs Alferoff, Dan Gray, Lucy Hariades, Francis Hilhorst, Ciara Lewis, Saoirse Lewis, Claudia Petley, Paul Shepherd, Malcolm Turner and Lesley Wootton.

Andrew Kenyon-Wade will be holding an open studio exhibition of recent drawings, paintings and collages at the Cuckoo’s Nest in Knucklas while potter Phil Rogers will be hosting an unofficial celebration of his life and work. The show will combines loan exhibits and works for sale.

Phil will be based at Aardvark Books, The Bookery, Manor Farm, Brampton Bryan, Bucknell

Abigail Humphries Studio in Quality Square in Ludlow will showcase Abigail's latest paintings. Neighbouring premises offer a variety of excellent food and drink and there is a car park close by.

Or go along and see Sue Wright of Woollen Tree’s Weaver's studio. Try weaving on a loom, purchase handwoven, hand turned accessories and homeware.

Sue will also be holding spinning and weaving demonstrations at Hillside Cottage, Bacon Lane, Aymestrey, Leominster.

Angela Soulier creates bespoke contemporary jewellery and artefacts combining silver with a variety of complimentary elements to create unique and personal pieces.

She will be exhibiting her work at 37, Duke Street in Kington and she is happy to take commissions if someone has a special stone or object they would like to turn into something special

Also in Kington, The Old Picture House is a lovingly restored 1920s cinema which will be hosting a variety of wonderful artists with an exciting range of mediums.

It will be open from 11am until 5pm daily and will feature the work of Chris Champness, Keith Larratt, Vicki Larratt, Richard Surman and Miranda Whitten-Walker

For more information on the artists, venues and work that will be on show during Herefordshire Art Week visit h-art.org.uk/