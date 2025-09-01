Hundred House show's programme for 2025

Hundred House Show will be held at Lower Llaneon, Franksbridge by the kind permission of Mr Stephen Williams, Gareth and Anna Nixon.

Judging for some of the horse classes starts at 10am and the fun and attractions will continue all day from 11am.

There will be in hand, ridden and show jumping classes in the horse show, sheep sections, a dog show with pedigree and novelty classes, a vintage display and parade, children’s sports, and a pet show.

The main highlights this year will be Wye Valley Falconry plus a Threshing demonstration.

Get up close and personal with some birds of prey and learn about their habitats and feeding requirements while the threshing machine will take everyone back to bygone years when every farm grew wheat which was threshed into corn for animal feed or making bread.

This will be alongside the usual livestock, craft, cookery and horticultural competitions and a sheep shearing competition.

There will also be fun and games for all ages with children’s sports and the Hundred House garden competition with categories for the best kept garden, best vegetable plot, best planted container. The winners will be announced at the show.

The popular horticultural section will include children’s classes, vegetables, flowers, cookery, children’s cookery, preserves and produce, farm produce, a young person’s section and a special open section.

The President’s Award – The Barrie Hutton Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the President’s choice of exhibit from the entire horticultural section.

There are also a variety of stalls where visitors can pick up early Christmas presents and refreshments will be available on site.

Show co-ordinator Tricia Evans said: “We are hoping for good weather so that people can enjoy the wonderful site which has ample parking, so please come along and join us for what is, a brilliant local show.”

The Hundred House and District Improvement Society was formed in the late 19th Century with the aim of improving standards of land and animal husbandry. The show itself has been running since the 1950’s.

Admission is £6 for over 16’s and free for under 16’s.