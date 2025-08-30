The first will take place on Saturday, September 6 from 11am until 3pm in the courtyard behind the Oxford Arms.

The second event will be held on Saturday, October 11 in the same location.

Residents should take along washed apples and clean containers and then they will be able to take away their own delicious apple juice.

The event is meant for small amounts of apples up to a couple of sacks although for those with a lot of fruit they can borrow the kit for use at home or community events.

The event is being organised by Kington Local Environment and Energy Network and for more information visit www.kingtonkleen.org.uk, contact Jon Cooke on (01544) 231977 or 07776236823 or email kingtonkleen@gmail.com.

