Dan Morris: White Knight riding in to make Bond a Blinder - but who will star?

Since Daniel Craig’s swansong back in 2021, the debate has raged, the pundits have weighed in, and we haven’t got any closer to knowing who will be taking up the license to kill and stepping in to Rachel Weisz’s blue-eyed-boy’s ample clogs.

There have been many front runners and keen contenders over the years - Idris ‘Luther’ Elba being one, and Henry ‘Kal El’ Cavill being another.

While handsome hard man Elba has taken himself out of the race several times, cool, Kyptonian Cavill has actively pursued the part - indeed, actually losing out to Craig back in the Casino Royale days, reportedly due to his age. No stranger to a bit of suave, sophisticated espionage (Mission: Impossible, Argylle, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) he’s said since that he’d still love the proverbial keys to the DB5. But come on, Henners - you can’t have Bond and Superman. For God’s sake leave something for the rest of us…

Regardless of who side-holsters the fabled Walther PPK in Bond 26, Knight’s involvement is great news for the region, and we say ‘bravo, sir’. The dialogue in Peaky Blinders has always been peerless, and the latest adventure for MI6’s finest will surely benefit from a bit of that delectable Steven Knight magic.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will be writing the next James Bond film

It would be delicious, though, if his involvement were to point toward a couple of his past associates taking up roles in front of the camera. I have absolutely no other basis for speculation - and this is simply the hope of a front-row fanboy - but wouldn’t it be wonderful if the tried and tested trifecta of Knight, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy was the force of war that brought the new Bond flick to life?

Recently, Scottish screen legend Brian Cox stated that he thought Murphy would be an “interesting” choice to play Bond.

In an interview with Radio Times, the Succession star discussed the upcoming second series of reality competition 007: Road To A Million.

This Prime Video gem follows eight contestants that are dropped into Bond’s high-stakes world, taking on physically and psychologically demanding ‘missions’ for the chance to win £1 million. In a superb choice of host, Cox runs things as the Controller.

Of the movie role of 007, however, he said: “It’s only natural that it goes through changes because we start off young and end up old. Is Cillian Murphy being recommended? I think that would be interesting.

“I like Cillian. He’s very real, he’s got no c**p about him.” Like Cox, I could completely get behind Cillian Murphy as a fantastic choice - but would we be sacrificing the chance to see him as possibly the greatest Bond villain of all time just so he could play the super spy himself? Murphy could be an excellent cold, calculating and emotionally tortured Bond, but I’d rather Tom Hardy got the tux and Murphy the white cat and the maniacal attitude.

Nothing less than a British institution now, Hardy has often topped 007 dream casting lists. While recent years have encouraged me toward other possibilities, if there’s a chance of getting that liquid gold Alfie Solomons/Tommy Shelby chemistry in a Bond flick, I’m all for it. C’mon Steven - call the boys and make it happen.

In a very, very outside idea, however, it has been posited that Pierce Brosnan should return to the role of Bond - a senior spy taking on terrorists in his silver years.

Having recently devoured his sensational performance in Paramount’s MobLand, I would back this to the hilt, especially as another set of proven Tom Hardy chemistry would provide another excuse for the West London-born bad boy to get involved. As much as anything, Brosnan was my Bond as a kid, and I’d love to see him sign a new contract for the role with that signature exploding pen.

Most importantly though, I’d like to see the proud streets of the West Mids play a role in Bond 26, and with Steven Knight involved this could actually happen.

As a proud ambassador for the area, Knight is always keen to promote filming in our region, so fingers crossed we can look forward to a car chase down Wolverhampton’s Queen Street, or at least a bit of high-speed Shropshire canal action.

And if you’re looking for extras, Mr Knight, you can shake or stir my Vodka Martini any way you like. The name’s Morris, Dan Morris… Licence to thrill (or at least tepidly entertain)...