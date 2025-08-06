A village near Presteigne will be holding its annual village fete on Saturday, August 9

Titley Village Fete will take place on Stagg Meadow by kind permission of David Forbes from 2pm.

It will include a dog show with various classes, Titley teas and fun and games. There will also be lots of stalls.

The competitions will include a domestic section with cookery, handicrafts, floral and children’s classes.

Prize money is sponsored by local donators and the competition secretary is Amelda George and she can be contacted on 07584420288.

Admission is free and there will be ample parking.

The day after the fete they will be having a service in St Peter’s Church in Titley at 4pm called ‘Hymns and Pimms’. It is expected to be a joyous event with the singing of everyone’s favourite hymns with pimms to accompany the singing.