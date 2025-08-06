Guided bike rides and dam tours launched in the Elan Valley

Guided bike tours now available in the Elan Valley

A guided, three-hour, bike tour with award winning rider Martyn W. Cassell is being held on Friday, August 8 along Ceidwad to Caban route.

Riders over the age of 18 will enjoy a breathtaking mountain bike adventure through the heart of the Elan Valley. Quiet village lanes lead to bridleways above Caban Coch Reservoir, offering stunning views of the Claerwen and Elan valleys.

The route continues along a grassy ridge, across moorland and streams with a steep climb followed by a long and technical descent with an optional finish on the Elan Valley downhill track.

This tour is aimed at mountain bike riders with some experience and a good level of fitness, who want a proper adventure. Martyn will be on hand to offer advice to riders seeking to enhance their knowledge, skills and techniques.

Group bookings are for a minimum of two and maximum of six rider and cost £50 per person, starting at 9am. One-to-one bookings cost £80 and start at 12.30pm

Riders will be welcomed by their guide at the Bike Hub, located at Elan Valley Visitors Centre, where kit and safety checks will be carried out.

Another guided bike ride to Pen y Garreg dam, where cyclists will be able to explore inside the dam, is being organised on August 25, starting at 10.30am. The ride will take about three hours and must have a minimum of five and maximum of 10 riders, with a cost of £30 per person.

The ride follows the Elan Valley Trail and guides will share the fascinating history of the dams. This tour is suitable for all riders and families with basic cycling abilities wanting to enjoy fresh air, exercise and local history.

Bike hire is available at an additional cost but there’s no charge for a child in trailer.

Cyclists are advised to have appropriate footwear and clothing for activity and mountain weather. Meet at the Bike Hub, located near Elan Valley Visitor Centre, where a qualified guide will brief cyclists, confirm kit and carry out safety checks.

To book places on the tours or for more information, visit https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/ .