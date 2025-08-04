The Happening: Music for Everyone will showcase a varied programme to suit all tastes and ages from Friday, August 29 through to Sunday, August 31.

It starts on Friday, August 29 from 11am until 12pm with the rare screening of Charlie Chaplin’s classic silent movie The Kid.

It will include live piano accompaniment by Father Richard and it promises to be a unique experience, suitable for adults and children.

Tickets are £7 for adults and free for ages four to 14. Children must be accompanied by an adult

While admission is free for children, you need to book or collect tickets for them.

Junior Jukebox will take place in the afternoon from 3pm until 3.45pm.

It will provide live music for younger listeners - classical gems, favourite movie themes, nursery rhyme medleys and the chance to help Elena and Tom create a completely new piece!

Jukebox Live will take place from 7.30pm until 9.30pm

Elena Urioste and Tom Poster present their trademark eclectic selection of music, ranging from classics to Tom’s Great American Songbook arrangements, from 60s hits to brand new works.

Audience members will be able to vote on what music they would most like to hear in this one-of-a-kind interactive #UriPosteJukeBox concert experience.

Tickets are £20

Presteigne Sings kicks off activities on Saturday, August 30 from 11am until 12.30pm.

Whether you belong to a singing group or only sing in the shower, come and be part of an instant choir - good for both body and soul. No experience necessary. Adults and children welcome. Free to all ages.

Hits from the 60s and 70s will take place from 3pm until 4pm.

Join Presteigne Pop Choir for songs made famous by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Roy Orbison, Frankie Valli and the Walker Brothers.

Tickets are £5 and free for ages four to 14.

Beat Club: Dance until you drop will be on from 7.30pm until 10.30pm

It's an unmissable date at the Beat Club, as John Hymas spins the discs for a night of classic Northern Soul, funk and disco.

Dig out your glad rags - it's glitter ball time. Strut your stuff and soak up some sounds from the golden age of popular music.

Expect: The Supremes, Paula Parfitt, P P Arnold, Dusty Springfield, Frankie Valli, Gladys Knight, The Meters, Dr John, Funkadelic and many more. Rock up in your dancing shoes and be your most fabulous self!

Tickets are £15

Sunday, August 31 begins with Bob Dylan: words and music from 3pm until 4.30pm

Poet and novelist Jem Poster joins forces with guitarist and vocalist Stephen Ferron in a lively discussion and illustration of some of the ground-breaking songs penned by Bob Dylan in the 1960s.

Tickets are £7

Taradiddle with special guest Tom Kimber will play from 7.30pm until 10pm

Don't miss this harmony-driven folk trio on a rare UK tour.

'A perfect balance of international, traditional and contemporary songs sung with intelligent, skilful ease and a blend of voices made in heaven. Taradiddle are a delight!' - Rick Kemp, Steeleye Span.

Tickets are £15

Cash tickets for all events are available at the Salty Dog, High Street, Presteigne or online: https://wegottickets.com/event/665252