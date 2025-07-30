The gates will open to the public at 1.30pm and the show will be officially opened by David Parsons.

There promises to be a full afternoon of fun for all the family, with new side show games, and many other stalls and attractions.

Special attractions will include Super Strikers Football Skills, Mid and West Wales Fire Service will be doing demonstrations on how to avoid fires at your home, and Llandrindod Wells Silver Band will be providing two musical interludes during the afternoon.

There will also be stalls, new games and challenges for all to enjoy, with tickets for the games on sale at the secretary’s tent for £1 for five tickets.

There will be refreshments, craft tent competitions, needlework and craft, art, flower craft produce, horticulture, cookery, country skills and crafts, agriculture and photography, a dog show, and sports including children’s and senior events.

The show committee thank the Gibson-Watt family for their kind support and Mr Lindsay Smith and family for the use of the field.

In the event of poor weather the craft marquee exhibits and the refreshments will be moved to Llanyre Church Hall.

Admission to the show will be £3 for adults and 50p for children.

Any enquiries to Mrs Alison Capstick ( Secretary) Tel: 07719721612 or email: alisoncapstick@gmail.com, Mrs. Movita Davies (Treasurer) Tel: 07443603031 or email: movitadavies@btinternet.com.