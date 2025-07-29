Free family community day returns to The Rodd in Presteigne this August

This much-loved event is free to attend and promises a vibrant afternoon of live music, storytelling, hands-on arts and crafts, garden games, nature activities, and locally-sourced food and drink – all set within the stunning grounds of The Rodd near Presteigne.

The day offers something for all ages, with creative workshops, drop-in activities and outdoor fun designed to bring people together and celebrate the richness of the local area.

Last year’s event welcomed hundreds of visitors, and 2025 promises to be just as memorable.

“We’re delighted to open up The Rodd once again for this free community celebration,” says Sophie Heath, Director at The Sidney Nolan Trust.

“Whether you’re a local resident, a family looking for something fun to do during the summer holidays, or simply curious about The Rodd and its history beautiful setting, you’ll find a warm welcome here.”

The Rodd is located just outside of Presteigne in the heart of the borderlands, surrounded by woodland and rolling countryside.

The Community Day offers a rare chance to explore the site’s natural beauty, meet local artists and makers, watch live music and enjoy a relaxed day out in the open air.

The Sidney Nolan Trust was founded in 1985 by the famous Australian artist Sir Sidney Nolan (1917 – 1992).

Nolan moved permanently to the UK in 1953 and became an important and successful figure in the British art world from the mid-1950s onwards.

For the last 10 years of his life, he came to live and work at The Rodd in rural Herefordshire, close to the England/Wales border.

Today, The Rodd is a vibrant centre for the arts where the Trust, an independent charity, cares for the biggest collection of his art anywhere in the world, along with the artist’s archive, large and important book collection and former studio.

Further, the Trust looks after Nolan's former home Rodd Court, a Grade II* listed Jacobean Manor House and around 200 acres of farmland and woodland.

Nolan’s legacy acts as the foundation for an annual programme of contemporary exhibitions, events and residencies and creative learning programmes.

Free entry – advance booking encouraged via bit.ly/TheRodd_CommunityDay