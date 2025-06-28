Festivals 2025: We round up some of the best in the West Midlands and Shropshire

Glastonbury is currently in full swing, with presenters Huw Stephens, Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley, Jamz Supernova and Lauren Laverne bringing those of us not lucky enough to have a ticket all of the thrills and spills directly to BBC iPlayer.

On Wednesday, organiser Emily Eavis and her father, co-founder Sir Michael Eavis, could be seen counting down and cheering as the festival officially opened while a brass band played.

Eavis, 45, told BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Nick Grimshaw that opening the gates is “one of my favourite moments of the whole weekend”. She added: “So much goes into all those areas… all that planning, all that speculation, all the opinions, all the debate, all the outrage, all the love, all the feelings that just are generated every day, all the press, all the noise.

“To be able to actually look everyone in the eye on those gates and bring everyone in, and just think, actually, it’s all really just about this. It’s all about these people having the best time.”

Performing in the coveted Sunday tea-time legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

Among the other acts expected to draw large crowds this year is alternative pop star Charli XCX, who will perform songs from her genre-defining sixth studio album Brat.

The line-up also features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, who will take to the Pyramid Stage today (Saturday).

This year the BBC is providing live streams of the five main stages – Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.

While there’s no denying that Glasto is the big one, there are plenty of other festivals for music fans and lovers of general family-friendly entertainment to get their teeth into as the summer progresses.

At Weekend Towers, we’re all about the fun, and have revelled for many years like a gang of Cheshire cats in the happy-go-lucky vibes that festivals bring.

And, magnificently, there are plenty that are set to take place right on our doorstep in the coming weeks and months.

Whatever your persuasion – whether it be reggae, heavy metal, dub step or dance the West Midlands and Shropshire are proud to deliver a plethora of cracking events you can shake your tailfeather to.

So while Glastonbury continues to delight the masses this weekend, we’re turning our gaze towards future delights happening right here at home.

Alderfest:

Set in the tranquil grounds of Alderford Lake in Shropshire, Alderfest promises two days of gorgeous festival gaiety over July 4 and 5.

With headline acts including The Vengaboys, Toploader and Pixie Lott, this one offers something lovely and light that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Additional entertainment is set to include circus workshops, boat rides and a stunt bike show. There are also rumours of mermaids. Happy days!

Black Country Music Festival:

The Black Country Music Festival will be held at Himley Hall

Local artists from across the West Midlands will gather in the Courtyard at Himley Hall on July 12 for this year’s Black Country Music Festival.

The line-up includes Giant and the Georges, The Empty Can, The Vinyl Revival, Matt Johnson, Gentleman Songsters, Rockacella, Sam Draisey and The Revolt, All Due Respect, Joe James Thomas, Emma Linney Band, Headshrinkers, Kerry Worton, Darcie Edwards, Lawrie Jean, Brian Stevens, Jo Millard, Izzy Pop and the Busketeers.

Doors open at 11am, with the bostin’ tunes belting out from noon until 9pm.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival:

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival combines a stellar line-up of folk, world music and Americana and slick production with a warm and welcoming vibe, making it one of the most sought-after tickets for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival has gained an international reputation for its eclectic line-up, programming some of the best in UK traditional and contemporary folk as well as North American and Canadian artists and other world music.

This year’s event – from August 22-25 – is set to offer four open air and covered music stages. This includes a dance tent for ceilidhs, workshops and shows, and dedicated festivals-in-a-festival to keep the kids and teens busy with music, dance, crafts, silent discos, circus skills and more.

An artisan shopping arena, a food village, real ale and cocktail bars and on-site camping and glamping top off the perfect festival experience.

Keep it Country Festival – Wolverhampton:

Cowboys and Cowgirls! Y’all get ready for ‘Keep it Country Festival’ 2025, a country music festival set to bring the thrills and spills of the American West to Wolverhampton.

Acts will include Chapel Hart, Hannah Dasher, Laura Aston, Sterling Drake and more.

This hoedown is set to take place at KK’s Steel Mill on October 25.

Woodshrop 25:

Seventeen of the UK’s best tribute acts are set to bring the fun to Woodshrop 25, held at the West Mid Showground from July 18 to 21.

With tributes to artists including Pink, Bon Jovi, Madonna, Elton John, ABBA and Elvis, this one offers something for everyone and should be well worth putting your party hat on for.

Caravans, campers, motor-homes, tents, and all live-in vehicles are welcome and included in the standard camping pitch.

Moseley Folk and Arts Festival:

An immersive family-friendly festival exploring the very best of contemporary folk music, arts and crafts in Birmingham's Moseley Park, this one offers a true summer treat from August 29 to 31.

Big names set to play include The Waterboys, Lightning Seeds, Fisherman’s Friends and Peter Doherty.

Although this festival is held just two miles from the centre of Birmingham it is a world away from city life.

It offers the perfect setting for an intimate folk festival, with sloping grounds, creating a natural amphitheatre in front of a stunning lake. One of the UK festival world’s best-kept secrets for sure.

Let’s Rock Shrewsbury:

Let’s Rock returns to Shrewsbury on July 12 and is bringing a host of retro names to the town’s Quarry park.

Acts slated to perform include Tony Hadley, Matt Goss, Then Jerico and Pat Sharp.

If you’re in the mood for a bit of retro fun, this one is a ‘can’t miss’.

Caribbean Rocks Festival:

The Caribbean Rocks music festival is set to bring the best worldwide dancehall, reggae and soca experiences to our doorstep on July 6 when it hits Digbeth.

Artists performing include Kranium, Teejay, The Fanatix and DJ Coolie.

Boasting Birmingham’s biggest ever Caribbean line-up, this is one for those who cannot wait to get their groove on.

Farmer Phil’s Music Festival:

Farmer Phil's Music Festival

Farmer Phil says: “Get on my land!” The treasured Shropshire festival is back once again in 2025 with another fully loaded festival of music, muck and madness.

This musically diverse annual event originally started in 1998. With the event now established as a popular boutique festival, all future plans are focused on maintaining the extended family atmosphere between returning festival goers, traders and all of the hard working volunteers who bring the event together year after year.

Set to take place from August 8 to 10, this year’s festival promises plenty of rural vibes and good times for all, with acts including The Northern Soultrain, Electric Swing Circus and The Endings.

Heal Festival:

Set to take place at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury, from September 19 to 21, Heal Festival is set to bring you more music and art than ever before. Top performers will include The Fratellis, Tom Meighan, Dub Pistols and Hazard, and all the vibes are set for a couple of days of great music, good times and cameraderie – bellissimo!