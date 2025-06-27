Shropshire cinemas to hold three-day celebration of rural film and culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Film fans in Shropshire are spoilt for choice with independent cinemas offering audiences of all ages a vast range of movies from latest blockbusters to indie gems every week.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury, Wem Town Hall and Wellington Orbit, which all hold regular screenings, have joined forces to form Shropshire Independent Cinema (SIC) with the aim of showcasing the county venues and encouraging more people to visit their local cinema.

The initiative is being supported by funding from the BFI National Lottery as part of the BFI Film Audience Network.

“It’s all about working together to share resources and share ideas to keep people coming to see films. We’re trying to promote cinema to the cultural zeitgeist,” says Jess Laurie, programming and engagement lead at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Jess Laurie at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Each of the cinemas is at the heart of their communities and open their doors with the help of a dedicated army of volunteers who give up their time

As independents, they can tailor their programming to their audiences enabling them to offer a diverse mix of films from around the globe.

They will launch their new partnership, Shropshire Independent Cinema (SIC), with The Rural Remix, a weekend celebration of films, local artists and the Shropshire community from July 11-13.

The three-day event aims to showcase young talent, craftspeople and artists as well as Shropshire communities and their uniquely independent mindset.

As well as screenings of hand-picked films, there will be events inspired by the movies including an animation workshop and a cheese tasting.

“All of the films have a strong rural theme and fit a brief of taking a new look at rural landscapes and rural lives,” explains Jess.

Cult British comedy Withnail & I is being shown at all four cinemas during the weekend.

The film was chosen by Shropshire’s first ever Young Curators. Tom Morris, aged 19, from Shrewsbury, James Yeo, 17, from Ludlow, Luke Bennett, 17, from Bridgnorth and Joe Williams, 19, from Kinnerley, were picked by Shropshire Independent Cinema to receive industry-standard training in cinema curating, following a hunt for local young talent to revolutionise the future of cinema in Shropshire.

They chose Withnail and I from dozens of films, selecting the cult British classic to reflect the mission of The Rural Remix to “redefine the rural”.

Ollie Parsons with tickets for Withnail and I

The cult British comedy is about a dissolute pair of struggling actors who leave a sleazy 1960s London for a country weekend at an uncle’s cottage that goes hilariously wrong.

The Young Curators felt the landscape of the film mirrored the rural environment of Shropshire. Furthermore, the culture clash depicted (with the line “we’ve gone on holiday by mistake!” now an infamous meme) may raise giggles from locals, as Shropshire is a popular getaway destination for city dwellers.

The Shropshire Young Curators felt that many local young people may empathise with the anxiety the countryside creates within the main characters.

“We selected Withnail & I because of its focus on how the British countryside affects people differently, and its great humour and cool music,” said Tom.

“I've loved learning about everything behind the scenes of an indie cinema and the effort that goes into putting on a film.”

The group has organised a Red Carpet Gala at the Old Market Hall on July 13 where audiences can enjoy themed food and drink and a surprise visit from one of the film’s characters. Premiere-style paparazzi will snap pictures as they walk the red carpet.

At Ludlow Assembly Rooms, the programme includes a screening of Six Inches of Soil, sponsored by Ludlow Green Festival, on July 11.

Directed by Colin Ramsay, it tells the story of remarkable farmers, communities, small businesses, chefs and entrepreneurs who are leading the way to transform how our food is produced and consumed.

On July 12, animator Lewis Heriz is offering a free workshop for families and audiences booking tickets to Ken Loach’s British classic Kes.

There will also be a showing of A New Kind of Wilderness which follows a family that seeks freedom in the heart of nature, only to be forced to navigate the complexities of modern society when tragedy strikes.

Sunshine Radio will broadcast live from Ludlow Assembly Rooms at the event.

Wellington Orbit will be presenting Danny Boyle’s new film 28 Years Later and Pride and Prejudice (2005).

Boyle’s story is set in the world created by 28 Days Later. Almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, a group of survivors live on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway.

When one from the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well

Farming and foodie locals will be invited to Holy Cow and the Wem Cheese Off! at Wem Town Hall on July 12.

Old Market Hall projectionists with the Young Farmers and Shropshire Rural Support

It’s inspired by French drama Holy Cow which tells the story of 18-year-old Totone who spends most of his time drinking beer and partying in the Jura region with his group of friends until reality catches up with him when he has to take care of his seven-year-old sister and find a way to make a living.

In a somewhat naïve but totally courageous move, he sets out to make the best Comté cheese in the region in an attempt to win the gold medal at the agricultural competition and 30,000 euros.

Audience members will get to try the Comté cheese and see how it compares to local cheeses, all included in their cinema ticket.

Rose Horner, director at Wem Town Hall, said: “I’m excited to be able to showcase Shropshire’s independent cinema scene.

“The Rural Remix is an event you won’t find at a multiplex, with themed dress-ups, cocktails, local cheeses, crafting and more.”

Shrewsbury’s Old Market Hall will host a red carpet Gala screening of Withnail and I on July 13.

There will also be a showing of the Oscar-winning film Flow on July 12, which follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood.

The feline seeks safety on a boat and must cooperate with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. This thrilling animated spectacle is described as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

Jess outside Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Jess says they hope the Rural Remix will appeal to people of all ages including families and raise awareness of everything independent cinemas have to offer audiences.

“It’s a more personal and relaxed experience. It’s a way for people to come together for a shared experience.

“It’s always a different experience. If you go to a chain, you will have the same experience every single time.

“With independents, it’s always different people who are passionate about making sure you have a nice experience and they can tell you what’s going on around the corner or in the cafe.

“It’s also often cheaper and the programming is a lot more diverse because it’s hand-picked by our in-house film buffs,” she says.

The Rural Remix will also show its support for the farming community with a ‘buy one get one free’ offer on tickets.

“Shropshire has a huge farming community so this is a way of supporting them and inviting them in,” says Jess.

For the full programme, visit https://filmhubmidlands.org/the-rural-remix/