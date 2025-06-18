It's Am dram Time! A guide to amateur productions in your area.

At Codsall Village Hall from July 3-5, Tettenhall Operatic Society will be presenting “The Sorcerer”, the second full-length operetta written by Gilbert and Sullivan, which opened at the Opéra Comique Theatre in London in 1777 and ran for 178 performances.

"The Sorcerer" is a comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan where a love potion causes widespread chaos, absurd pairings, satirising Victorian customs and opera conventions. The story centers around Alexis, who is keen to ensure his love with Aline lasts forever by using a potion that makes everyone fall for the first person they see.

The music is delightful and often a revelation to those who are not familiar with the operetta.

This is the fourth semi-staged production performed by the group at Codsall Village Hall, and the Chairman and spokesperson for the group, Julian Souter said, “We feel very

much at home here. Our last G&S production of The Yeomen of the Guard was nominated for the NODA “Best Show” award and in fact we have been recipients of NODA awards for the past four years.”

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing. Julian continued, “We are indebted to Phaedra Brickwood for stepping into the role of Aline at fairly short notice, as our member Sheila Smith, unfortunately had to drop out for health reasons.” The show must go on!

The Musical Director for the piece is Peter Smith who will lead a small ensemble of professional musicians and although semi-staged, the production is fully costumed and with an excellent set.

Please support this talented group, as G&S is a genre which is enjoyable but fading fast in the world of theatre. It is great that groups like Tettenhall Operatic Society are keeping it alive.

For tickets, visit 07578851524, by email to tcadvertising@icloud.com or ticketsource.co.uk/tettenhall-operatic

Please note that July 5 is a matinee performance only.

Another group who love to perform operettas is Walsall Gilbert and Sullivan Society, and on June 21-22 they will be performing favourite tunes at a concert entitled “Midsummer Melodies” at which audiences can enjoy, along with an afternoon tea of strawberries and scones.

Join them at The Lamp, Brownhills Community Centre at 2pm.

To book tickets, which are £18 each and include the afternoon tea, contact ticketsource.co.uk or call 07725 484549.

From July 9-12, Wordsley Amateur Dramatic Society will present the classic thriller, “The 39 Steps” by Patrick Barlow.

Richard Hannay, a man with a boring life, meets a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, a mysterious organisation called “The 39 Steps” is soon hot on his trail in a nationwide manhunt which climaxes in a death-defying finale!

Catch “The 39 Steps” at Brierley Hill Methodist Church, and performances start at 7.30pm nightly. It’s fast and furious, and highly entertaining!

For tickets, visit wordsleyamdam.co.uk or call 01384 270228.

Richard Hannay on the run in "The 39 Steps."

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” is a two act comedy by Marc Camoletti and Robin Harden,which The Grange Players from Walsall will present from July 17-26 at The Grange Playhouse.

Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic, Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights and has invited his best friend Robert along too to provide the alibi. It's fool proof; what could possibly go wrong?

This is British farce, so probably everything!

Despite being adapted from a French play entitled “Pyjama Pour Six” and only playing since 2012, this is very much in the 1970’s farce style which audiences love and so an evening of pure entertainment is guaranteed.

For tickets, visit grangeplayers.co.uk

Over in Shropshire, from July 3-6 at the Walker Theatre within Theatre Severn, you can catch a production of the ever-popular musical “Sister Act”, presented by Curtain Call Studios.

When a down on her heels nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder committed by her no good married boyfriend, she is put in protective custody in the one place cops are sure she won’t be found – a convent!

Disguised as a nun, Deloris soon finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle, and an up-tight Mother Superior. Using her singing talent to inspire the convent’s choir Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her new found sisterhood.

The songs from this wonderfully uplifting musical include “Take Me To Heaven”, “Fabulous Baby”, “Here Within These Walls”, and “The Life I Never Led”. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, “Sister Act” is a holy experience!

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Shawbury Village Players will present the Agatha Christie classic play, “The Mirror Crack’d” from June 26-28 at Shawbury Village Hall.

When a local woman is poisoned to death, the infamous sleuth Jane Marple jumps on the case. However, her investigation is compromised when she learns that the intended victim was in fact a visiting film star and the wrong woman has been murdered. Can Miss Marple solve the mystery and find the killer? Pop along and find out for yourself.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/shawburyvillageplayers

Julia McKenzie as Agatha Christie's super sleuth, Miss Marple.

Finally this week, if you are a fan of James Bond, Alverley Village Band will be performing an evening of 007 hits at St. John’s Church in Whitchurch at 7.30pm on July 12.

From Skyfall to Goldfinger, it’s “For Your Eyes Only.” For tickets, visit www.waods.net

That’s all for this week. Please email your news and good quality colour photos to me at a.norton@expressandstar, or follow me on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Break a leg!