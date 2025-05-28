It's Am Dram Time! I've waited forty years to appear in "Les Miserables!"

That dream finally came true recently when Cameron MacIntosh released the rights for the short period and hand-picked several groups up and down the country to have the honour of performing the show.

One of those groups was Birmingham and Midland Operatic Society, who have also invited selected members from West Bromwich Operatic Society and Bilston Operatic Company to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The group has worked hard since last summer to ensure they can produce the very best amateur version of the show they can and now, they are almost there as “Les Miserables” will play at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre from June 10-14.

The cast of "Les Miserables" in rehearsal

The professional productions of “Les Miserables” are without doubt the most prolific and extraordinary piece of musical theatre you are ever likely to see. The show has run in the West End for forty years and has seen huge success the world over.

Based on Victor Hugo’s epic novel of the same name, “Les Miserables” is the tale of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict who, after years of imprisonment for stealing bread, seeks redemption and a new life.

Later, as a successful business owner, he adopts a young girl called Cosette, whose mother died in his arms. Jean Valjean then faces the challenges of society, including persecution from the relentless Inspector Javert, who continues to chase him for the rest of his life, and ultimately the French Revolution.

It is a wonderful story and despite the obvious sadness and struggle the characters face, there are moments of hugely entertaining dark comedy too.

Tim Jones from Willenhall plays the role of Innkeeper, Theanadier, a horrible, but very colourful and amusing character who together with his wife bring light relief to the show.

Tim said, “I never thought I would get the opportunity to perform in “Les Miserables”, but after a forty year wait, it is such a privilege to play the part of Thenardier.”

Tim continued, “As the only source of comedy in the story, it is challenging to ensure this light relief comes through in the show. Getting the chance to sing the iconic song, “Master of the House” is brilliant, and hopefully it will be a real highlight. Judging from the performances in rehearsals, this is going to be a real theatrical treat for local audiences.”

Tim Jones and Sophie Grogan, "The Thenadiers" in rehearsal.

It may be a very long time until we have the opportunity to see an amateur production of “Les Miserables” again, so book tickets at atgtickets.com or visit bmosmusicals.org for more information.

Meanwhile closer to home in Wolverhampton, Studio 61 will perform “The Thrill of Love”, a drama by Amanda Whittington, at Newhampton Arts Centre from June 25-27.

Because of the subject matter, I suspect this is a play which will stay with you long after the curtain drops.

Single mother Ruth Ellis works in nightclubs where there is more than just drinks on offer.

When she meets the wealthy, womanising racing driver David Blakeley, she becomes obsessed with him, but theirs is not a happy relationship as it ultimately ends in murder.

Set in 1950’s London, “The Thrill of Love” examines the experiences that led Ruth to commit the act, her complicated personal life and just why she did it.

Ruth Ellis was the last woman to be hanged in Britain and her story is one which should never be forgotten.

Tickets are just £10 and are available at newhamptonartscentre.co.uk or studio61@org.uk or by calling 01902 575090.

Immy Ward as "Ruth Ellis."

In complete contrast, the award-winning Side-By-Side Theatre Company from Stourbridge, is presenting their very own production this June entitled “Tadeus Toad, The Spell On The Road.”

This wonderful company, run by their principal, Susan Wallin, consists of a group of young disabled performers, all of whom are passionate about theatre, as well as managing to write their own shows.

“Tadus Toad” reverses the famous fairy tale where a prince is turned into a toad. What if a toad was turned into a prince and as a result, his life is under threat? What would happen to him? Well, let’s find out!

The show will be performed at Stourbridge Town Hall from June 21-24, with performances at 7.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 2pm matinees on the Friday and Saturday.

For tickets, visit sbstcs.org or email jo.sidebyside@btinternet.com, or call 01384 390914 (mornings only).

Over in Shropshire, The LADS drama group is presenting “In Tents”, a sharp drama written and directed by Keith Clarke from June 6-7 and June 13-15 at a variety of venues across the area. Visit their website for more details.

“In Tents” is a heartfelt and funny look at family life, spanning two decades of camping disasters, arguments around the kitchen table, the gap between generations all set against a backdrop of a changing Britain.

It is literally “intense” and at times, brutally honest.

For tickets and details of the tour venues, visit www.ladstheatre.co.uk or ticketsource.co.uk or call 01691 830558.

Shropshire Drama Group is presenting the comedy by John Godber, “Bouncers” from June 13-14 and June 20-21, again, at a variety of venues across the country. Visit their website for further details.

“Bouncers” is set in a night club during the 1980s, and is a hilarious, fast-moving, raw and physical play about an evening on the town seen from the viewpoint of four men on the door.

Members of Shropshire Drama Group appearing in John Godber's "Bouncers."

The actors play the Bouncers and are also every character they happen to meet, whether they are boys looking to get lucky or girls looking to make do.

Enjoy being transported back to the era of bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers and the very best in 80s’ pop music and laugh out loud at one of the author’s best plays.

For tickets and details of the tour venues, visit shropshiredramacompany.co.uk

Please note the start time for the play is 8pm, so a little later than the traditional performance time.

Well that is all for this week. Please email news of all your shows and good quality colour photos to me at a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk or follow me on Facebook and Instagram.

Break a leg!