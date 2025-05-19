Ore Oduba set to charm audiences at the Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre next month.

James’ novels are currently enjoying a highly successful run on ITV as well as on stage and this tale sees DSI Grace investigating a case which leads him into the dark world of fine art, and the possible fate of a couple who are bound to pay with their lives when they unwittingly discover a priceless painting.

Ore told me, “This play has been tearing up the country since January. DSI Grace is a pretty established character in popular culture, and this is a fun, thrilling story for those who love murder mystery. I have watched it three or four times now and I cannot get enough of it.”

“It is set in Brighton and the Suffolk area in modern day and Peter James has built this very relatable world and community with very ordinary people, but with extraordinary stories,” said Ore.

This is perhaps ideal for attracting a younger audience who don’t always relate to the traditional country house thrillers of the past.

Ore continued, “I play Stuart Piper who is a very well off expert and passionate art collector. He is a wonderfully complex character because he seems to have it all, but there is a huge chip on his shoulder from his past. He is definitely one to watch; he is very shady and I would describe him as a Bond villain. He is wonderful to play and I think there is a lot of me in him, and I find him quite easy to relate to!” laughed Ore!

“He is likeable even though his intentions are not best,” he concluded.

Ore Oduba as "Stuart Piper"

Research is important when taking on a role and although Ore has only just begun to rehearse for the play, he has been part of the rehearsal process since January this year.

“This is a brand new production, a world premier,” he told me. “To see the thought process and the work behind the scenes and be part of it from the off has been amazing.”

“It worked out really well, as I had some time off in January prior to taking the lead role in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, which is a completely different project, and so to pick that up, rehearse that for 12 weeks and then start again with “Picture You Dead”, has been a bit of a tornado doing two productions at the same time for a period, but a lot of the foundation was already there, I was part of the group and so I feel very up to date and ready, but have a lot of text to learn.”

Ore starring in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Ore’s co-stars include “Emmerdale” star Fiona Wade, George Rainsford who you will recognise from his roles in “Casualty”, “Holby City” and “Call the Midwife”, all round actress and outstanding musical theatre star Jodie Steele and National Theatre actor Ben Cutler, all of whom he has formed a good working relationship with despite only being at the very start of the play’s run.

Ore Oduba is joined by fellow cast members Fiona Wade and George Rainsford.

“I am staggered to be sharing the stage with everybody. Everyone has a little bit of imposter syndrome in them,” he laughed.

Musical theatre star Jodie Steele is also part of the cast.

As I pointed out to Ore though, they are also sharing the stage with him, a very talented, versatile performer who has done everything from sports commentary to musical theatre, news presenting to radio and let’s not forget winning Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016. This guy is a star with no end to his talents.

So can we expect an edge-of-the-seat conclusion to the play? “Oh you will definitely love the way this finishes,” Ore said. “I remember reading the script for the first time and thinking so many different things, but not expecting the finish. You never know how audiences are going to react because reading it is very different to watching it. I was in the auditorium a couple of nights ago and they really went with it. They were following along, despite the false thread, and being led up the garden path, and the finish certainly delivered.”

As a self confessed “rough diamond” with no professional training, Ore is clearly a hard-working, extremely talented performer who although appears confident on the surface, I suspect has some doubts about his ability. He shouldn’t.

As he tackles every job head on, despite the variety of work he is offered, he should be very proud of his achievements. Add to that an extremely likeable, warm personality and a humility which is admirable in his profession and you have a well-rounded, down to earth performer who will no doubt draw audiences in and continue to be in the public eye for many years to come.

Meanwhile, “Picture You Dead” sounds like the perfect modern-day whodunnit and completely unmissable.

Catch “Picture You Dead” at the Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre from June 24-28. For tickets visit www.atgtickets.com or call 0333 009 6690.