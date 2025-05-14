It's a five star review for the all female cast of "Pride and Prejudice (sort of)"

The production is written and directed by Isobel McArthur and started its life at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow, before scooping the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. It is easy to see why with its fast pace and energy appears both chaotic and carefully orchestrated.

For anyone who is not familiar with Austen's novel, it is based on five sisters who their mother tries to find husbands for, as it is set in the 1800s when marriage was the most important thing a woman could do.

The show starts with all five women moving through the audience dressed as servants, cleaning and tidying as they go before ascending onto the stage.

The all female cast of "Pride and Prejudice (sort of)"

Ana Ines Jabares-Pita's minimal set consists of a large fixed staircase and balcony which transforms into various character's houses with the help of a piano here and a chandelier and Japanese vase there. The props are then moved from scene to scene by the cast as they go about their character's business.

The production remains largely true to Austen's classic novel, and Emily Jane Boyle's choreography is slick with the production bordering on farce, with quick costume changes taking the cast from the Bennets to the Bingleys, Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Mr Darcy.

This modern day adaptation is quick witted and had the audience laughing throughout due to superb timing and clever and comedic use of props.

The songs selected added to the humour with Elizabeth singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" to Mr Darcy to mark her first prickly encounter with him, and Lady Catherine de Bourgh's entrance to a rendition of Chris de Burgh's "Lady in Red".

A clever touch is the representation of Mr Bennet, depicted by the use of an empty high backed chair, always facing the wrong way with just a newspaper in view, which is berated on several occasions by Mrs Bennet.

In addition to the multiple period costume changes which are also designed by Jabares-Pita where different characters are distinguished by a hat with a feather or a coat, the cast also accompany the songs and speeches by playing various instruments, ranging from the piano to the guitar and recorder, again with perfect timing.

A modern twist on this Bronte classic

The casting directors chose well with Naomi Preston Law playing the lively Elizabeth and Rhianna McGreevy switching between the larger than life Mrs Bennet and brooding Mr Darcy. However Emma Rose Creaner stole the show and was hilarious every moment she was on stage, whether that was as Charlotte Lucas, the Bingleys or a maid.

The cast's energy and their obvious enjoyment, even when the audience threw in impromptu suggestions, made this such a fun production to watch with the audience still laughing as they left the auditorium.

If you are looking for a modern day twist on a classic delivered by a talented and energetic team then this is the play for you.

Pride and Prejudice is playing at The Garrick Theatre Lichfield from Tuesday 13th- Saturday 17th May 2025.