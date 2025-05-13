'I bought my first record in Shrewsbury' - Bryan Adams on loving the West Midlands as he promises 'night to remember'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Canadian singer-songwriter will be performing at bp pulse LIVE at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre this Sunday (May 18) as part of the tour promoting his forthcoming latest studio album.

Speaking ahead of the show, the star told how it's always great to be back in the UK - a place he knows well and he's particularly looking forward to his forthcoming gig in the Midlands.

Born to parents from England, he recalled fun times in his younger days of visiting nearby Shropshire to stay with family friends.

Bryan Adams

"One of my father's great friends had a place in Shrewsbury and we used to spend Christmas's there - and it was one of the first places I ever bought a record.

"I think I bought Old Brown Shoe - a George Harrison song," he told the Star.