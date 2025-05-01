Animal magic at the heart of Telford author's new books

Her ​Amazon Swamp Chicken book series is inspired by Florida's diverse wildlife and follows the adventures of Skeeta Stix, an egret, raised by a family of alligators in the swamps, and Skeeta’s salamander best friend, Pede.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend quite a lot of time in Florida and a lot of the animals I write about, I’ve physically spent time around and observed their behaviours,” she explains

The author, who was born in Newport and now lives in Telford, has loved stories since she was a little girl.

“One of my most precious memories is bedtime stories, especially The Wind in the Willows.

“I wanted to write books that parents would enjoy reading to their children and that children would look forward to reading themselves,” she says.

Inspiration for her characters and the situations they find themselves in often comes from her own experiences.

“I have lived in lots of places and many stories to tell. I’ve always had a vivid imagination,” says J Frances.

​J Frances Dunne

Amazon Swamp Chicken and the Hummingbird Ball, which is the third book in the series, which is set in the town of Willow Creek, has recently been published.

“It was inspired by Hurricane Katrina because we were in Florida a few months after Katrina hit and what we saw really broke my heart.

“I wanted to write a story that was positive and a story where everybody is helping each other out and keeping each other safe,” explains J Frances.

The story follows Skeeta Stix and Pede as they work fearlessly with their friends to rescue the elderly animals stranded at Hummingbird Hall.

“We also have one of our favourite characters, Captain Jack, a pelican who runs the boat rental and bait shop and is married to Aunty Winnie who runs the diner, gets washed out to sea and is missing until our heroes Skeeta and Pede track him down with the help of some whales and a brave young dolphin,” explains J Frances.

She believes the story, which includes a lot of funny moments, will appeal to all ages.

“It’s a fun book and I hope it makes them smile and laugh out loud and they enjoy having it read to them or reading it themselves as much as I have enjoyed writing it,” says J Frances.

Amazon Swamp Chicken and the Hummingbird Ball is available from booksellers including Amazon and Waterstones.