13 of the most valuable vinyl records to own in the UK in April 2025 - are any buried in your collection?

While CDs have been steadily on the up, vinyl still reigns as the most predominant physical format for collectors, with sales soaring by 10.5% in 2024 alone, reaching £196 million. According to the Official Charts Company, 2024 saw the highest yearly figures for vinyl sales this century.

With that comes the numerous reissues of classic albums, but some of you might have original pressings or promo versions buried among your stack of vinyl, or nestled between those Taylor Swift variants.

But what are the most valuable vinyl records to own in 2025?

Are you lucky enough to have picked up one of these 13 incredibly valuable vinyl in your collection?

We once again turned to Discogs, the foremost marketplace for music including vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes, to give you an idea of what might hold value in your collection.

So, do you have any of these in your collection in 2025, or perhaps you’re now on the hunt for one of these 13 releases at the next record fair you’re set to frequent?

1. Prince - The Black Album (1987)

Prince - The Black Album: While the specific promo pressings command astronomical prices, Prince's The Black Album remains a coveted piece for fans. Despite its initial withdrawal, it showcases his musical versatility and is a testament to his creative genius during a turbulent period. Many of Prince's other albums are more readily available, making him a staple in many collections.

2. The Beatles - Love Me Do/Please Please Me (1962)

The performance at Hulme Hall featured the first appearance of Ringo Starr with the Beatles (PA Archive/PA)

The Beatles' early singles and albums are highly collectible, with Love Me Do and Please Please Me representing the dawn of Beatlemania. While original promos fetch top dollar, reissues and later pressings are common, ensuring that these foundational rock records remain accessible to fans and collectors alike.

3. Pink Floyd - Ummagumma (1970)

Pink Floyd's Ummagumma, particularly the rare red promo pressing, is a prized possession. However, the band's extensive catalogue and enduring popularity mean that many fans own at least some of their vinyl, making them a fixture in record collections.

An early line-up of Pink Floyd in 1967 - from left, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright

4. Can - Monster Movie (1969)

Can's Monster Movie is a cornerstone of krautrock, and while original pressings are rare, the band's influence has kept their records in circulation. Their experimental sound and cult following ensure they remain a sought-after addition to many collections.

5. Misfits - Cough/Cool (1977)

The Misfits' early punk singles, like Cough/Cool, are highly valued by collectors. While limited originals are rare, reissues and compilations make their essential punk sound accessible to fans, solidifying their place in many punk-focused collections.

6. Billy Nicholls - Would You Believe (1968)

Billy Nicholls' Would You Believe is a classic British psychedelic pop album. While the original Immediate pressing is rare, Nicholls' talent and the album's enduring appeal have kept it a notable entry for collectors of that era's music.

7. Röyksopp - Melody A.M. (2001)

Röyksopp's Melody A.M. is a modern classic of electronic music. While limited and numbered editions are valuable, the album's critical acclaim and commercial success have ensured its presence in many contemporary record collections.

8. The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)

This album's influence on alternative and experimental music is undeniable. While original mono pressings are highly valued, its significance means it's a staple in many collections, even in its more common forms.

9. Mötley Crüe - Too Fast For Love (1981)

Mötley Crüe's debut album "Too Fast For Love" is a glam metal classic. The original Leathür records pressings are rare, but the bands popularity ensures that many fans have a copy of this record.

10. AC/DC - Can I Sit Next To You, Girl (1974)

This early single from AC/DC is highly collectable. However, the band's widespread popularity means that many people have a good amount of AC/DC vinyl in their collections.

David Bowie

11. David Bowie - Rubber Band (1966)

David Bowie's early single "Rubber Band" is highly sought after by collectors, particularly the promo version. However, regardless of the specific record, David Bowie's extensive and varied discography makes him a staple in many vinyl collections.

12. Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run (1975)

Born to Run is a rock classic, and while original pressings can be valuable, it is the 1975 pressing with script-style title lettering on front that elicits the most value out of all the pressings.

Bruce Springsteen

13. Gorilla Biscuits - Gorilla Biscuits (1988)

Gorilla Biscuits' self-titled 7-inch is a highly collectible piece of hardcore punk history. While original Revelation Records pressings fetch high prices, the band's influence on the genre and their dedicated fanbase mean that their records are still sought after by collectors.