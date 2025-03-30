Dan Morris: A slippery obsession

A movie quote from the second cinematic holy trilogy is always an irresistible opening line.

But truth be told I have nothing against our serpentine cousins. In fact, I have recently developed a great deal of affection for them.Over the last few months, my daughter has developed a keen fascination with snakes.

As far as the pantheon of her obsessions goes (Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly, crazy Japanese YouTube nonsense involving purple lions and talking vending machines), this is one that I can get behind.

Snakes are cool. Just ask Britney Spears. Tarred with a rough brush thanks to that Garden of Eden business way back when, they are the anti-heroes of the animal world, being the favoured pets of rock stars, gangsters and dark wizards alike.

Sproglet Morris does have a delicious general fascination with the sinister, yet nothing encapsulated this more than when we watched The Jungle Book together for the first time. Completely unmoved by the dulcet tones of guardian panther Baghera, she was actively appalled by everybody’s favourite big-hearted sloth bear, Baloo.

Yet, when terrifying tiger Shere Khan first entered the stage, she was captivated. This however was nothing compared to her reaction when the Disney masterpiece’s slippery second antagonist stole the screen.

Voiced by Scarlett Johannson in the ‘live action’ version of the flick, Indian python Kaa hypnotised Little Miss Morris much as she does key protagonist Mowgli, and watching repeated re-runs of the character’s scene has now become an almost nightly affair.

However, this is not where my daughter’s cobric curiosity first originated, and for this, I proudly take credit.

Part of our daddy and daughter routine has, for some time now, been to pay regular visits to a wildlife centre we have on our doorstep. This is a wonderful attraction that, before she came along, I had neglected to pay deserved attention.

Home to a variety of weird and wonderful creatures – from birds of prey to canine kings – its star attraction, as far as the little ‘un is concerned, is a gargantuan yellow python named Sari.

Though perhaps terrifying to many, this animal is unquestionably beautiful (almost identical in appearance, in fact, to the famed Britney python), and to a child who has not yet had a cliched fear of snakes instilled in her by society, she is the serene queen of the jungle and a creature of pure enchantment.

Our visits to the wildlife centre quickly evolved into at least 50 per cent of our time there being spent gazing at the wonderful Sari, and my daughter getting more than a little protective when anyone else attempted to get near her. These days, it’s more like 80 per cent, and I’m confident that if she were left to her own devices, Sproglet would happily spend entire days under Sari’s spell.

It wasn’t long after this that the first Jungle Book viewing took place, and now I find that a large chunk of my spare time is spent scouring David Attenborough’s best work looking for snake scenes my daughter can work into her serpentine mega mix. And I do this with the proudest of parental grins. For something so against the typical cute and cuddly grain to bring a two-and-a-half year-old such joy is truly delectable, and I’m both elated and excited about what this says about her blossoming character.

Already she seems to be following in the footsteps of Fleetwood Mac and going her own way, becoming a bona fide Slytherin while every other kid in the land wants to be a Gryffindor.

If you Google ‘synonyms for snake’, some of the first options presented include ‘traitor’, ‘turncoat’, ‘trickster’, ‘backstabber’ and ‘Judas’. That’s a pretty rough deal, and one that can’t possibly be deserved.

My daughter’s fascination may not stick forever. In fact, as a typically fickle toddler keen to absorb as much information about everything as possible, I expect she will move on quite soon. Yet while it lasts, I will enjoy every moment, and for the rest of my life will love Mother Nature’s most prejudged creatures for the sparkle I have seen them create in the eyes of her most beloved.

The real question is, what will be next? I may have to draw the line at spiders…