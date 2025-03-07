From " TV's Motherland" to theatre's "Rocky Horror," Jackie Clune is a versatile actress.

However, musical theatre and TV star Jackie Clune is about to play the role on the latest UK tour of one of the best-loved, niche shows around, which has now been running for an incredible 52 years.

The most famous number in "Rocky Horror", "The Timewarp!"

Jackie is certainly no stranger to musical theatre, having played many roles over the years, including Donna in the ABBA phenomenon “Mamma Mia!” and dance teacher, Mrs Wilkinson in “Billy Elliott”, but is also instantly recognisable from her TV appearances in “Smack the Pony”, “Motherland” and most recently as Mrs Barrett in new BBC TV series, based on an Agatha Christie novel, "Towards Zero".

Despite thoroughly enjoying her TV roles, Jackie admits that theatre is her favourite. “TV is great, but theatre is my main love. I just wish it paid better. Subsidised theatre and new works are hard to make a living out of. I just wish the government would invest more in our industry because we create a lot of culture worldwide, and it would be nice if that was recognised,” Jackie said.

Although she does not come from a theatrical family background, growing up in Harlow in Essex where The Playhouse there had a fantastic youth theatre, meant that Jackie was able to tread the boards from a very young age.

“I loved singing and showing off and so my outlet was the youth theatre which was run by some great volunteers,” said Jackie. “It is such a shame that there is not more of that around these days.”

University followed, where Jackie was also part of a theatre company, and then she became an academic. But the pull of performing won the day and after seven years, Jackie decided, in her own words, “to run away with the circus!”

“It’s a mad industry but I love it and I have had the opportunity to do lots of very different things,” she said. “I have done musicals, serious drama, TV, film, theatre, I have written books; I just go where the interest takes me,” Jackie said.

The role of The Narrator in “Rocky Horror” is one Jackie has played before. “It is an iconic role and to have a woman playing it is really great,” she said. “They asked me out of the blue. It is a good opportunity to go back to my stand up roots, as I used to do stand up and cabaret. I don’t get to sing in the show, but I am the only person who is allowed to answer the audience back,” she laughed! If you have seen “Rocky Horror”, you will completely understand what Jackie is talking about!

Madcap mayhem at "Rocky Horror!"

Although the show is over fifty years old, it is still as relevant today as it was when it was written.

“If there is ever a show which can stand a gender swap it is “Rocky Horror”,” laughed Jackie. “And it has stood the test of time and when it was written in 1973, it was ground breaking, although history repeats itself, progress isn’t linear and we can go backwards which we need to guard against. Shows like “Rocky” say, "Look, it’s ok, everyone can be who they want to be.”

She continued, “The crowd is always really funny and I get to have some great banter with them. They are really up for it and have come to have a good time. They love giving you a bit of stick, and I give it back as good as I can and it’s all really great fun.” she said.

It is a brand new cast for this version of the show and Jackie is looking forward to working with them. She said, “Musical theatre performers are like machines. Their talent, their energy and their discipline is inspiring.”

As you would expect, there is plenty of opportunity for fun on stage in a show like “Rocky Horror”.

Jackie told me, “The Narrator doesn’t really interact with the other characters, just with the audience, but when I played it last time, there is a moment where the character Brad is suspended in time, and then I come on to do my bit and I was sometimes a bit naughty because I would start referencing him and he would start to giggle. The audience loved that because I was taking him out of character,” Jackie laughed.

"Brad and Janet" the lovebirds in "Rocky Horror."

Jackie has had lots of career highlights over the years. “Singing at The Albert Hall with a full orchestra was one,” she told me. “I loved doing the all female Shakespeare Trilogy; that was amazing. I played Julius Caesar in my late forties, which not many women can say,” she laughed. “I love working in New York and have been there for three different projects. “The Grenfell; In the Words of Survivors” was an incredibly meaningful and impactful piece,” she said. “And “Motherland” of course which has been my favourite TV job because it is just so funny and iconic.”

Jackie has some good advice for young performers who are making their way in the industry. “Be a good company member, be a good person. Be collaborative, be nice to everyone, turn up on time and know your lines, because reputation goes far. These are the best things you can do for longevity and employment.”

While Jackie is without a doubt a star in her own right she has admiration for many of her fellow performers.

“I recently saw Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie in a play called “Backstroke”, who were just brilliant and it was lovely to see older women centre stage. I watched Jodie Comer in “Prima Facie” and she was absolutely phenomenal. The way she drove the show was incredible. I also love Andrew Scott who I have worked with a couple of times and I have just worked with Anjana Vasan in “Towards Zero” who is great. I have just binge watched “The Sopranos” too and am completely obsessed with Edie Falco who plays Carmela, she is brilliant,” said Jackie.

What a pleasure to interview such a professional, interesting and humble actress who clearly has huge love for her craft.

You can catch Jackie Clune in “Rocky Horror” at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre from March 17-22. For tickets visit https://www.atgtickets.com