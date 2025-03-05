Best-rated campsites in the West Midlands as first signs of Spring show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's the season to get out, go on adventures, and enjoy everything that the lush and wonderful Midlands has to offer.

Camping is one option; our region has stunning green spaces in abundance for a hike to take in the views, before settling down at a campsite and tucking into a well-earned tin of beans.

All jokes aside, a lot of camping and caravan sites offer food or appliances to cook your own - or even better, are near a country pub where you can really get a good meal in.

Wigwam Holidays Saxon Meadow won the Best Glamping Site (West Midlands) award

We've had a look at some of the best-rated camp and caravan sites in our region according to Tripadvisor and Google reviews so you can start planning your next adventure - before it starts raining again.

Wandon Lodge, The Old Youth Hostel Staffordshire, Rugeley WS15 1QW

Rated a 4.5 out of five stars on Google, this Rugeley holiday park is loved for its location - next door to the Chase, golf club and nature trails - as well as its cleanliness.

It is also close by to two pubs that serve locally sourced food - The Park Gate Inn and Chetwynd Arms - as well as several farmers markets.

It is worth noting that the mobile and TV signal is poor - all the better to immerse yourself in the surrounding nature.

More information can be found at campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/.

Somers Rd, Meriden, Coventry CV7 7PL

Out towards Coventry lies Somers Wood Caravan Park, which has a rating of 4.6 on Google and is described as a 'superb' and 'immaculate' holiday destination.

It has 48 pitches, 19 of which are fully serviced with drinking water, WiFi, heated shower blocks, digital TV reception, and a tourism centre which offers local pub and takeaway menus.

There are also golf courses and fishing lakes nearby - but note that this site is for over 18's only.

More information can be found at somerswood.co.uk.