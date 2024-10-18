'Not an easy decision': Anita secures future of Ludlow Fringe Festival before stepping down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anita Bigsby, the Managing Director and Founder of the Ludlow Fringe Festival, took a well-earned sabbatical last year but now, with its future secured, she's made the decision permanent.

She has announced her intention to stand down from running the popular festival and to leave it in the capable hands of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Anita said: "This has not been an easy decision because it has become such a big part of my life over the past 13 years.

Fringe patron Alistair McGowan, with Fringe organiser Anita Bigsby

"But I am very proud of what I have achieved in growing such a popular, welcoming and diverse festival that really has delivered something for everyone and found its way into the heart of our community.

"We have seen thousands and thousands of people every year getting involved in all sorts of ways as performers, contributors, customers, audience, employees, volunteers and supporters, and it has helped to keep our streets alive with visitors coming from all over the country to experience our wonderful town and the amazing things it has to offer.

"I am really grateful and privileged to have worked with such wonderful people and I thank every single one of them for the help, support and laughs we have shared over the years."

With a growing programme of events comes extra need for staffing and organisation.

And Anita feels it will be much better placed under the management of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

"I’m also very excited to be able to devote more time to my own creative pursuits and to get back into my studio developing my own artwork," she said.

"I wish the Ludlow Assembly Rooms every success with the Ludlow Fringe Festival, and I look forward to seeing it grow and contributing, not only to the community, but to the future success of this wonderful resource that our town is so fortunate to have.”