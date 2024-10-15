Scary Shropshire: 11 Halloween pictures from the 1990s - are you there?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And our various shots from round 30 years ago - can you believe that - show the county has known how to put on a ghostly show in that deathly decade.

There is plenty going on around the county in 2024, as you can see on our online list of events.

But in the 90s they also knew how to throw a scary party.

Groups like the Broseley 2nd Brownies put on a very scary Halloween party with one little person dressed in a sheet with ghostly eyes. There were plenty of pumpkins, witches, cats and even a little devil.

Broseley 2nd Brownies, halloween party.

Shop windows have always been a great place to display Halloween wares. Doreen Pullen and Deirdre Williams were pictured with their witching hour creations.

Shropshire Hospice, halloween display, from left Doreen Pullen, Deirdre Williams

Staff at the AMF Shrewsbury Bowl in Harlescott, including Colin Rees, Carolyn Turner and Mark Temple were ready to give a suitable welcome to all witches, wizards, ghouls and ghosties who want to take part in the fancy dress Halloween Challenge.

The ghouls and boos of the Little Drayton Playmates held a Halloween disco at their community centre and a fine display they made too!

Little Drayton Playmates held a Halloween disco at their community centre.

Businesses have always played their part in the fun.

The Farmers Market at the Greenfields Country Store at Donnington had a Halloween theme, with pumkin carving, spooky face painting and pumpkin throwing. Getting in right mood was market organiser Beth Cohen.

All kinds of venues have also played their part.

Sally and Angela Williams from Stiperstones were pictured with Stephanie Williams from Oswestry and events manager Rachel Mottram at the Park Hall Halloween Activities.

Sally and Angela Williams from Stiperstones with Stephanie Williams from Oswestry and events manager Rachel Mottram at the Park Hall Halloween Activities.

Hawkstone Park Historic Follies held a Halloween Experience with a spooky time to be had in the caves. Children who went in fancy dress can get in for free with paying adults. Performing arts student Holly Robinson, 17 from Shrewsbury College of Arts and Technology gets into the mood in the caves.

Pubs and clubs have got in on the act, too.

Rosie Edwards of Whitchurch was pictured enjoying her drink at the Lyon Inn pub, in the town's High Street, which started a four day Halloween Beer Festival.

Schools and pupils have done their bit.

Hodnet Primary School had their Halloween party at Lyon Menorial Hall in Hodnet. Pictured were Tanya Willett, Dean Thomas, 5, and Daniel Thomas, 7, all from Hodnet.

And here's another picture from that spectacular Hodnet school event.

Hodnet Primary School had their Halloween party at Lyon Menorial Hall in Hodnet. Pictured are back left, Samantha Holding, Organiser, Tanya Willett, Ann Holding and Emmy-Lou 2, front left Colby Fieldhouse 4, Georgina Pilling 6, Katie Fox 4, Reece Willett 4 and Luke Willett 7.

Shrewsbury Music Hall Pantomime charachter, Lizzie McPhee got the fright of her life when she officially started the Halloween fireworks display at Blists Hill.

Lizzie who played children's TV character Wizadora took time out from the Wizard of Oz rehearsals to meet two skeletons from Blists Hill during the night of fun.

