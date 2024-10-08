New venue for acclaimed Shropshire craft show

The Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft’s popular ‘Showing Off’ event will now be held in the Priory Hall in Much Wenlock this month.

A wide range of exceptional handmade items, including furniture, jewellery, glassware, ceramics and textiles, all crafted by local designer makers, will be on display and for sale from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 20.

“We’re thrilled to bring Showing Off to this much-loved venue in Much Wenlock,” said chair of the guild, Caroline Bennett.

“This has been the annual show for the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft for a very long time and it’s usually held in Ludlow but this year we decided to make a change and bring it to Much Wenlock instead. We’re confident we’ll draw crowds.”

All visitors are welcome and entry is free, with the show opening at 10am and running through to 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

“We hope people will join us for a day that celebrates all that’s beautiful and handcrafted in our region,” added Caroline.

All of the designer makers exhibiting in Showing Off show in Much Wenlock’s Priory Hall are from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft and have their work featured at www.shropshireguild.co.uk.