Montreal, Melbourne, Washington... Shrewsbury: Comedian Omid Djalili's world tour has Shropshire date

Omid Djalili's brand-new show Namaste started in Canada in May and there's no sign of his inner anger at the state of the world calming down before he gets to Shrewsbury.

The tour is taking in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, USA and the UK.

A spokesperson for the award-winning comedian says: "Namaste is typically a word associated with peace and tranquillity, but the word - which comes from Sanskrit - literally means “bowing to you”.

"And as he watches a world on fire, as climate change, terrorism, financial instability, oceanic pollution, and depletion of natural resources tear ever more at the fabric of our lives, Omid has decided he'll eschew tranquillity, and bow instead to his inner anger.

"Namaste sees Omid peacefully and joyfully control that rage and unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet. No government gets a green card. No tyrant avoids a take down."

Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up. He's also been both a Perrier Award nominee and a winner of the Edinburgh Award Panel Prize.

He was also awarded a best actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel.

His credits range from Hollywood to television and the West End Stage with critically acclaimed performances as Fagin in Oliver! and Reb Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Most recently, he starred in the award winning movie Journey To Bethlehem as one of the Wise Men and as Bridget Christie’s husband in the highly acclaimed series The Change on Channel 4. He also hosted two series of Winning Combination on ITV1.

He is coming to Theatre Severn on Saturday, October 19 from 8pm.

Although you had better be quick for tickets as there were only a smattering left on Thursday afternoon.

For more information visit the Theatre Severn website or Persian Omid's portal with all the tour details and ticket links.