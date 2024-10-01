Wellington cinema launches new initiative with monthly screenings of 'smaller titles'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford's only independent cinema has launched Orbit Midweek Wonders that will offer monthly screenings of recent releases, focusing on smaller titles.

The screenings will run from October through March with tickets priced at £5 per person - made possible by a grant from Film Hub Midlands. The initiative has been designed to "enrich community's film experience, bringing fresh, thought-provoking, and diverse cinema to Telford's doorstep, that would otherwise not be accessible in the borough".

Wellington Orbit begins its series with screenings of 'Didi' on October 16 before 'Touch' will be shown on October 30.

Wellington Orbit has launched Orbit Midweek Wonders and will show Didi

Didi is described as a "coming-of-age comedy drama" that follows a 13-year-old Taiwanese American Boy who is learning what his family can't teach him. It was premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, picking up the Audience Award: US Dramatic.

Meanwhile, Touch is a "romantic and thrilling story" that spans several decades and continents, following one man's emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago - before time runs out.

Wellington Orbit has launched Orbit Midweek Wonders and will show Touch

It has been entered as Iceland's entry for 'Best International Feature Film' into the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars).

General Manager at Wellington Orbit, Damian Breeze said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for film lovers and enthusiasts in the community to experience cinema that would otherwise might not make it to local screens. The goal is to showcase a range of smaller recent releases, with customer suggestions welcome.

"We're proud to present something new and exciting to the area, offering an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy smaller releases on the big screen, on your doorstep, at a fantastic price."

Further information about Orbit Mid-week Wonders and tickets can be found at: www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk