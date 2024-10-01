I went to see border based Welsh male choir and it stirred something deep in my DNA

And on Saturday the Johns' Boys Male Chorus made a return to their spiritual home to a rapturous and emotional reception.

Formed in 2016 by Aled Phillips, Johns’ Boys came together to celebrate the life and work of two composers and conductors called John: John Tudor Davies and John Glyn Williams.

They both hailed from the musical village of Rhosllannerchrugog, known as Rhos to its friends, near Chirk and Llangollen.

In few short years since, they have won accolade after accolade and shot to UK national prominence when they reached the semifinals of Britain's Got Talent.

John's Boys. Photo by ITV

And on Saturday the boys - and some girls - made a stunning homecoming to Wrexham for the first of two sell-out shows at William Aston Hall at the weekend. The venue is just a goalie's clearance away from the town's football stadium.

But football fans weren't singing anymore and let the boys from five miles down the road take over ramping up the volume.

The choir paid emotional tribute to two people who made substantial contributions to their foundational years. Tragically both men died in March this year and family members were in the audience to hear the touching tributes to their loved ones

Kevin 'Kev' Whitley, their original accompanist, and Gareth 'Gaz' Rawlinson, were both given warm tributes in the programme.

"We will desperately miss Gareth's presence and will keep him and his family on our thoughts every step of this tour," said one of the tributes.

Later, on Facebook, the choir posted: "This weekend was especially poignant as we dedicated our performance of Aled’s brand new arrangement of Cwm Rhondda to our late choir member and friend, Gareth (Gaz) Rawlinson along with our very first accompanist Kevin Whitley.

"We were thinking of them all weekend, and on Saturday, we raised a toast to them in the The Turf next to a tile dedicated to Gareth on the wall. Gareth and Kev are always in our hearts and memories."

The choir rekindled memories of the performances on Britain's Got Talent which saw them stun audiences and the judges and brought praise from Simon Cowell.

The lads remain ordinary men who have day jobs to attend but they have found that together they can do extraordinary things.

And their performances of Biblical, which shot them to TV talent show success, Falling, and You Are The Reason brought the house down. Welsh favourite Myfanwy was also warmly received.

Their rendition of Rogers and Hammerstein's South Pacific musical hit There is Nothing Like a Dame was particularly energetic and joyful.

But as they used to say, behind every great man is a great woman, and the show wouldn't have been the same without pianist Glian Llwyd and singer Sara Davies.

Sara has recently given up her career as a teacher to pursue her vocal passions and is delighted to be accompanying Johns' Boys on their current tour. She gave a fair account of herself when tackling the late great Eva Cassidy's version of Over The Rainbow.

She's also a songwriter and gave a a heartfelt rendition of her own number Ti, which is a love song from her grandfather to her grandmother.

Throughout it was clear that the boys were having fun and really enjoying themselves as their musical careers lead to more and more concerts.

The whole event was so enjoyable that I think it must have stirred something within my Welsh DNA, even though I haven't a musical bone in my body. Three of my four grandparents were from North Wales and I guess that they too might have found it a real treat.

Look out for Johns' Boys at Newtown next January and Shrewsbury next July.

Before then, they are due to sing at St Giles Church in Wrexham before Christmas. Details of the gig are due to be released on Friday.

Members of the audience were encouraged to sign up to the choir's newsletter to get a chance to get tickets for that.