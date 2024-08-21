It's panto time in Oswestry - oh yes it it!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An Oswestry pub and a town theatre group have teamed up to put on a special afternoon of entertainment that 'doesn't break the bank.'

Publican Mick Burton at the Fox Inn, at Church Street in the market town has paid for the one year old Borderland Theatre Company to put on Partytime in Wonderland.

It involves Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts trying to organise an un-birthday party.

The event poster

A spokesperson for the theatre group said: "The event is completely free of charge and has been paid for by the Fox Inn.

"Mick the landlord wanted to give back to the families of Oswestry by providing a free event in the summer holidays.

"Knowing how hard it can be to find things to do for the family without breaking the bank he has organised a mini family panto with free face painting for anybody that would like to come and join in."

As with any panto there is bound to be lots of audience participation but seating is not allocated.

It's all happening on Sunday, with the pub's doors opening at 11am and the 35 minute performance starting at 2.30pm.