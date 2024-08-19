Enjoy relaxation, crafts and music at stunning Walcott Hall

Set against the tranquil backdrop of the Hall’s picturesque grounds, the event on Saturday, September 14, offers a unique opportunity to engage in activities designed to enhance mental and physical wellbeing.

The day features a variety of relaxation practices, including gentle yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, and a gong bath.

Guiding the day is Tom Shanti, an expert in meditation with a reputation for inspiring and supporting participants on their wellness journey.

In addition to the structured sessions, guests can enjoy complimentary tea and coffee, allowing time to unwind and reflect in the serene surroundings of Walcot Hall. The peaceful environment and carefully planned activities create the perfect setting for a day of self-care and rejuvenation.

For more details and to secure a place, visit walcothallevents.com.

Walcot Hall is also running an embroidery exhibition and free music concert in Lydbury North Parish Church on the same day.

The children at Lydbury North Primary School have been working on pieces to show at the exhibition with help from Jackie Williams and Jo Weaver.

The exhibition will feature work that spans various styles, techniques and cultural influences offering a comprehensive look at the art. Organiser Jackie said: “We are pleased to be able to show a range of skills featured on fabrics used in religious settings and beyond."

Refreshments are available throughout the visit and the exhibition will be open between 10am and 5pm. Donations are welcome for the Church Roof Fund.

“Love to Sing” from Herefordshire will be performing live at Lydbury North Church at 7.30pm. The popular concert promises to be a memorable night of music and song.

Love to Sing captivate audiences with their energetic performances. Tickets are limited and can be booked from ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-noepamk