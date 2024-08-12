LevelUp Escapes founder launches new attraction in Shrewsbury

LevelUp Escapes, based in The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury is opening its sister company, The Axe Factor, on Saturday.

LevelUp Escapes and The Axe Factor are both owned by 20-year-old entrepreneur Nathan Green and will be two separate entities, each offering unique experiences.

The Axe Factor, envisioned by Nathan and Viktor Severdovaims to enhance The Darwin’s leisure offer further with a state-of-the-art, immersive axe throwing experience.

The Axe Factor will feature two trademarked Champ Throw interactive throwing lanes, which can accommodate up to six people per lane.

The Champ Throw system includes a diverse library of games, making axe throwing accessible to everyone. It also automatically scores participants and allows guests to personalise their experience using their devices to pair with the lane, incorporating photos and other personal touches.

The Axe Factor is coming to Shrewsbury

All instructors are trained to World Axe Throwing League (WATL) standards and have completed extensive hours of training.

In addition, LevelUp Escapes has recently unveiled its latest escape room, 'Mystery Manor'. The Cluedo-styled experience challenges players to solve the mystery behind the haunting of Shrewsbury Manor. Teams work together to debate and analyse evidence, enjoying fantastic special effects and audio to create the most interactive game in their current lineup.

The Axe Factor is located opposite LevelUp Escapes, on the middle level of the Darwin.

Nathan said: "Victor and I have been thinking about bringing an axe-throwing offer to Shrewsbury for a long time, and when this new space came available it was a no-brainer.

"This is a totally safe, competitive and hugely fun activity for all ages and should help solidify The Darwin as a true leisure destination in the heart of Shrewsbury.

"The axes are also light enough that gender, size, and age won’t be a barrier to taking part. We’ve also got some exciting expansion plans for LevelUp Escapes. 2024 is going to be a very important year for us!”

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of The Darwin, said, “Axe throwing is growing massively in popularity and Nathan’s offer is even more cutting edge than anywhere else across the county. He’s helping diversify our offer and has a very clear vision for The Axe Factor and LevelUp Escapes and we’re here to support his vision as much as we can. I personally can’t wait to have a go and I know our visitors are going to love this exciting new experience.”