Shropshire Music Trust announces exciting programme

The Shropshire Music Trust, now in its 41 st year, has prided itself on offering programmes featuring aspects of classical, contemporary and world music over the last four decades.

Details of its next season, which starts in September and promises to be amongst its most eclectic, have just been announced.

“We are very excited about our 2024/25 programme, which we have now finished planning,” said John Moore, musical director of the trust.

“It is really amazing that we have managed to attract world-class performers to the county who will give concerts featuring music ranging from Mozart to Joni Mitchell.

“Shropshire is blessed with an array of rich musical events and we are thrilled to be able to enrich this offering – we hope audiences will enjoy our programme as much as we do.”

One of the highlights of the season will be an appearance on March 23 next year of official royal harpist Alis Huws at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton.

Alis performed at the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey and has toured Europe, the USA, the near-east and the far-east. She has broadcast on BBC radio and all major UK television channels and she is on this year’s Classic FM list of 30 under-30 rising stars.

The first concert in the Shropshire Music Trust season will be on September 20 at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury by the acclaimed classical musicians The Dante

Quartet. Tickets can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

Further details of this, and the other events in the programme can be found at shropshiremusictrust.co.uk.