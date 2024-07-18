Shropshire's Halls to sell Nobel Peace Prize winner's £20,000 memorial gold medallion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The medallion, the 31st of only 100 made by Toye, Kenning & Spencer Ltd, will be going under the hammer in Halls Fine Art’s coins, books and stamps auction on Wednesday, July 24.

Entered by a Merseyside seller, the 421-gram medallion features a bust of Scweitzer on the front and the reverse depicts a hand holding a cross with figures and sheet music, accompanied by a certificate and original box.

The 22ct gold commemorative Albert Schweitzer Memorial Medallion

The medallion celebrates the contributions of Schweitzer (1875-1965) as a 'missionary, theologian, humanitarian, philosopher, doctor and musician’. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1952 for his philosophy of "reverence for life" and tireless humanitarian work.

It promises to be a bumper auction, featuring several large and notable collections of coins and stamps. The saleroom at Battlefield, Shrewsbury will be open to view the auction lots on Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm.