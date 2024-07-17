Watch: Cast announced for Theatre Severn panto as tickets sell quickly

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011.

Brad Fitt, Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame, returns to direct the show and star in his 13th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Nurse Nellie.

Comedy favourite Tommy J Rollason returns in the role of Jangles, whilst West End star Dionne Ward-Anderson makes her Theatre Severn debut in the role of Fairy Moonbeam. Gemma Sutton and Harry Chandler also join the cast in the roles of Carabosse and Prince Michael, with further casting to be revealed.

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said: “Following a record-breaking season with Jack and the Beanstalk last year, we can’t wait to share another fun-filled pantomime season with audiences again, and to be working with Brad Fitt and the Evolution team for an incredible 13th year!

"With over 25,000 tickets snapped up already, we’re going to make sure it’ll be a panto season with all the laughs and magic you’ve come to expect and early booking is strongly recommended”.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said “Panto time is my favourite time of year and always an incredibly busy season for our theatre. We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming back the legend that is Brad Fitt for another run, this time as Nurse Nellie. The number of tickets sold so far shows just how much the pantomime means to the people of Shropshire and further afield. I would urge people to avoid disappointment and book their tickets now before it is a sell-out.”

Sleeping Beauty opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday, November 27 and runs until Sunday, January12, 2025. For tickets, call 01743 281281 or visit www.theatresevern.co.uk