Ludlow Dog Day: With 21 competitions to enter even the worst-behaved pooch can win

Stokesay Court will be opening its gates at 10am on Sunday, July 28 for the event's 10th anniversary year... but there is plenty of life in the old dog event yet.

Organisers Ludlow Rotary Club will be welcoming back inspirational displays and helpful training tutorials which dog owners can try at home as well as holding a wide range of fun dog competitions and activities.

Dog judging. Picture: Ludlow Rotary Club

Dogs can take part in more than 21 competitions, from the scruffiest mutt and waggiest tail to the cutest puppy, at the venue which is about six miles north of Ludlow and just off the A49.

There are have-a-go events including dog agility, flyball, and hoopers, while gun dogs will be able to demonstrate their ability to retrieve... or not.

Demonstrations throughout the day include past favourites such as the Paws for Thought Display Team and Bliss Gate Dog Obedience Team alongside All Positive Dog Services with hoopers, loose lead and learn a trick and scenting training.

Dog with hoops. Picture: Ludlow Rotary Club

As well as the doggy events, there will be plenty of stalls to enjoy whether selling dog and country related goods or pampering to human needs such as the food stalls, the drinks bar, and the popular tea tent.

Money raised in past years has enabled Ludlow Rotary to distribute more than £140,000 amongst a wide range of charities and community organisations.

The club plans to use this year’s event to support Ludlow Rotary Cares, the club’s community grants scheme, as well as other deserving causes.

For more information on this opportunity to enjoy a wonderful day in a glorious setting while supporting numerous community and charitable needs, visit the website.