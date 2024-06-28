Jokin' 9 to 5: Country legend Dolly Parton says 'well hello' to Wrexham in promotional video

The perennial '9 to 5' hit maker is the latest celebrity to have been hooked by the North Wales city's Hollywood duo football club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Ms Parton, whose career spans an incredible eight decades, has recorded a jokey video with the club's owners to promote the Welcome to Wrexham docu-series.

She has recently discovered that she has north Wales blood in her ancestry and was joined by Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I was tickled to learn that and I was even more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docu-dramas," said Ms Parton, showing off a red Wrexham scarf.

She was then "asked to say a few words about Wales" and unfolded a piece of paper.

She said she hoped that it was not written in Welsh before uttering the words: "All episodes of Welcome to Wrexham are now streaming on..."

And the joke was revealed as Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds appeared on a split screen.

The whole thing was revealed as "super fake" and Ms Parton joked with the two co-owners.

"It makes me kind of homesick," she added.