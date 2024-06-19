Sponsor signs up for Shrewsbury Food Festival with big event just over a week away

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cornovii Homes is the new sponsor of the homes and gardens attraction at the festival and will be on site to market its new homes currently available in Shrewsbury, Ellesmere and Ifton Green near Oswestry.

The company has invited visitors to the food festival at the end of this month to to make the most of the homes and gardens section of the show and to take the opportunity to discover the new homes being built across Shropshire by the developer.

Debbie Hancox, sales and aftercare manager at Cornovii Homes, said: “Cornovii Homes is delighted to sponsor the homes and gardens section of the Shrewsbury Food Festival this year.

“There are lots of fantastic independent traders represented and people can peruse a broad selection of products ranging from furniture to plants and homewares that will help inspire them when decorating their own homes.

“We are very excited to be there and look forward to welcoming people to our stand and showcasing the beautiful homes we are marketing.”

Cornovii Homes says it is dedicated to constructing a variety of homes ranging from one to three-bedrooms across Shropshire. The homes are, on average, they claim 20 per cent greener and 20 per cent larger than the typical new build, and are constructed to exceed construction quality standards.

Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housebuilding company can be found in the homes and gardens area, opposite the Chef’s School and Kids’ Cookery School, at the Festival in the Quarry on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 24,000 visitors to Shrewsbury Quarry, where it hosted more than 200 exhibitors and street food vendors.