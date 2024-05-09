New festival will provide a real treat for Shropshire wine lovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The festival will take place from May 16-27 with events taking place across the county for wine lovers to enjoy.

Shropshire Wine Festival Curator, Ed Thomas, said: “The festival aims to celebrate all wines grown in and inspired by Shropshire.

"From the smallest vineyard to larger enterprises, there is a passionate community of growers and wine makers who are ready and waiting to share their passion for wine during the festival, and all year round.”

Colemere Vineyard is hosting tours and pop up bars on Sunday, May 19 and Saturday, May 25.

Hencote have tours available to book Thursday to Sunday.

Colehurst Vineyard will be hosting free tastings every evening from May 20-24 from 6-7pm at Jones’ Coffee in Market Drayton.

Kerry Vale Vineyard have tours, tastings and even a holiday cottage available to book on their website.

Rowton Vineyard will be at the Shrewsbury Farmers Market in the Square on Saturday, May 18, in the Taste the Shires’ tent at Shropshire Show on Saturday, May 25, as well as hosting their Spring tasting on Wednesday, May 22.

Viticulture is England’s fastest growing agricultural sector with more and more vineyards popping up every year.

At the last count Shropshire’s combined vineyard extended to more than 25 hectares.

To find out more, follow @shropshirewinefestival on Instagram.