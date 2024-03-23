Paloma, Rick and Faithless top the bills as Bestival daily schedules announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event, being held at Weston Park near Shifnal for the third year, runs from August 15-18.

Pop legend Rick Astley will headline the Friday line-up, alongside popular boyband McFly and dance music act Orbital.

Also appearing on Friday will be Say She She, along with rock band The Magic Numbers and northern indie stars The K’s.

Families can also enjoy visual spectacles from Brainiac Live, Hacker T Dog & Katie Thistleton and Big Fish Little Fish.

The party continues on the Saturday with pop queen Paloma Faith topping the bill alongside Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters and glam rockers The Darkness. Faith's appearance may evoke memories of her performance at Weston Park in 2013 when she sang at the V-Festival.

Gok Wan will also also be spinning the decks alongside BBC Radio 6 DJ Chris Hawkins. Others performers on Saturday include rising hip-hop star Hak Baker, The Cuban Brothers and the Amy Winehouse Band.

There will be family entertainment throughout the day including Mr Tumble, Dick and Dom, Mister Maker and musical rascals Junior Jungle.

Faithless will be headlining the final day of the festival, with a homage to the late Maxi Jazz featuring in the reformed band's first live show in eight years.

The act will be followed by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox and jazz-funk band Level 42.

Craig Charles will bring his Funk and Soul House Party to the fields of Weston Park, and the final day will also see appearances from Miles Hunt, Ellie Sax, Snayx and Marlee. as well as television fitness expert Mr Motivator.

Day tickets have gone on sale for those not wishing to attend the whole festival, with an 'early bird' offer of adult tickets from £80 and children's tickets from £16 a day

Former Radio 1 DJ, who organises the festival with his wife Josie, said: "Looking at the day splits, it’s hard to choose which Camp Bestival is going to go off the most.

"This is your chance to treat the family to a memory-making wonder world of music, fun, food and free activities."