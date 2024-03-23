Julian Clary delighted to able to show off his outrageous side on visit to Shrewsbury and Birmingham

He'll be stopping off in Shrewsbury and Birmingham in May and is on the promo trail today.

"Yes, it has a Western theme," the old buckaroo Clary confirms, sipping Bourbon from a pint tankard.

The revered comic – who recently featured as part of the series 16 line-up of C4’s Taskmaster – will play 46 shows across the UK. Yee-haw! You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame….

This year's jaunt will be his first tour since 2022. he will play two dates at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury, on May 23-24, and move to Birmingham's Alexandra on May 26.

He has toured across the world with his one-man shows. Having started working on the cabaret circuit as The Joan Collins Fan Club, he went on to become a household name in the late 1980s and remains one of the country’s most popular (and least predictable) entertainers.

Julian Clary wins Celebrity Big Brother in 2012

Following an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Channel 4 offered him his own show, Sticky Moments. More TV work has followed across his starry career, including Celebrity Big Brother (which he won), Strictly Come Dancing, Terry and Julian, All Rise for Julian Clary, Prickly Heat, It’s Only TV But I Like It, Have I Got News For You, Who Do You Think You Are?, QI, Your Face Sounds Familiar, Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Give a Pet a Home, Nature Nuts and Passions. He is a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute.

"I love touring, it is a very lovely, creative process. Every night is different. I look forward to seeing how things evolve: a tiny spontaneous idea one-night can become a twenty-minute routine after a few shows. That sort of thing can only happen on stage – no amount of thinking in the comfort of your own home can bring it about.