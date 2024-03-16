New partnership set to inspire events in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The events will champion local businesses, create community cohesion, and attract visitors from neighbouring areas.

The award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, has been enlisted to deliver three separate events.

The first event will be Shifnal May Day on May 6. The free community event in the Square will be a traditional May Day celebration with performances, live music, local organisations, and dancing around the maypole.

There will be a Shifnal History Trail on July 20 where clues and facts will lead you around the town where you will discover local history, which includes the Great Fire of Shifnal in 1591 and one of the biggest bank frauds in Victorian Britain.

There will be a trail booklet available to collect on the day, and actors dotted around the town will bring the history to life. After July 20th, the trail can be completed at any time during the summer, without actors in situ.

In September they are planning the Shifnal Ale Trail to encourage people to explore Shifnal’s pubs, bars and hospitality venues.

Sally Themans from Love Shifnal, said, “We’re so pleased to have the expertise of Shropshire Festivals on board to invigorate our 2024 calendar of events in the town. Shifnal has so much to offer with its businesses, community and facilities – we’re here to celebrate that by providing some wonderful new events.”

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “It’s great to be working with Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council to help deliver a diverse range of events for the local area which we hope will bring lots of fun to the town.

“If you’re part of a community or performance group and would like to be part of Shifnal May Day, please get in touch."

For further details, email fun@shropshirefestivals.co.uk.