'A must visit for all families' – We visited Staffordshire's new adventure playbarn

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Staffordshire opened to the public this week and it is without question a must visit for all families.

The Express & Star was invited to have a sneak-peak before the doors opened to the public and what was on offer did not disappoint.

It's indoor and outdoor, relaxed and safe and most importantly, full of fun and adventure.

Taking along our five and three year old, as soon as we were inside they had bounded off to play.

It has the perfect balance of amazing indoor and outdoor play – including zip wires, go-karts, wooden castles, twirling slides and an interactive under-fives areas. The inside blends perfectly to the outdoors area with the go-kart track flowing through the centre of both.

Not to mention a lovely cafè serving delicious, and healthy option, meals and drinks. For those of you who have spent many a miserable Saturday afternoon at soft play, with dirty toilets and germs flying -almost visibly- through the air - well this is the opposite. Hockerhill is open, airy, clean and spacious – it's a lovely visit for parents and children.

Our youngest loved the sandpit and the under 5s area, while our eldest daughter sped around the go-kart track multiple times.

It's really a play area of dreams for kids - the idea of the play being based on castles and walkways and forts really brings their imaginative play to life.

Owned and managed by the Chillington Hall estate, the play barn is inspired by local history – youngsters will have the chance to hide inside and climb to the top of the historic centrepiece in the form of a mock oak tree inspired by the one that King Charles II is said to have hidden inside at Boscobel House, as he fled Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

Fun-seekers can also expect bridges, tunnels, high-level walkways and slides in the indoor section, as well as an indoor to outdoor go-kart track.

An outdoor hut will serve stone baked artisan pizzas, coffee, sandwiches and ice cream.

Prices are for two hours of play, and start at £7.50 per adult, £8.50 per child, and £5 per toddler.

The new play facilities will be open daily from Monday this week (March 11), with last entry at 4pm on a weekday and 3pm on a weekend or public holiday. Pre-booking is recommended and tickets can be purchased from the Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn website at www.hockerhill.com.

A must visit for all families - we can't recommend enough or wait to return.

Hockerhill, Kiddermore Green Road, Brewood, Staffordshire, ST199BQ.