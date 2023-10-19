Notification Settings

Consider yourself part of the family as auditions open for a 2024 full-scale production of Oliver!

A Shropshire-based musical theatre company will be bringing Victorian London to life in their full-scale production of the timeless classic – Oliver!

Get Your Wigle On outside the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury
Get Your Wigle is looking for talented young performers who might be interested in taking part in the coming-of-age musical set to take place in 2024.

Auditions are open to everyone aged seven to 16 and they will take place the week commencing October 23, 2023 at one of the GYWO studios in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Oliver! follows the tale of an orphan in a workhouse who becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.

He escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the quirky Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in.

Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sykes and his girlfriend Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering his true family.

Children will be involved in the workhouse scenes ('Food Glorious Food', 'Oliver'), Fagin's Gang ('Consider Yourself Reprise', 'You've Got To Pick A Pocket or Two', 'It's A Fine LiFe', 'I'd Do Anything' and 'Be Back Soon') and other scenes with our adult cast members throughout the show.

Audition information of Oliver! can be found at getyourwigleon.com/oliverthemusical.

Anyone interested in auditioning are asked to book an audition slot via the Get Your Wigle On Website.

Alternatively, call one of the musical theatre team on 07450267136 or email info@wigles.co.uk for more information.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

